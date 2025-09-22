The Hope Center of 11th St NW Hosts 4th Annual Dinner Under the Stars

The Hope Center of 11th St NW is proud to announce the return of its annual “Dinner Under the Stars” on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 6:30 PM at 510 11th St NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.

Now in its fourth year, this beloved community tradition raises vital support for our Christmas for Kids program, which brings holiday joy, gifts, and meals to children and families in need across the Roanoke area.

Guests will enjoy a festive outdoor dining experience while being entertained by T-Fox Ciity, a dynamic Las Vegas performer whose showmanship and energy have captivated audiences nationwide.

“Our Dinner Under the Stars has become a highlight of the year, not just for The Hope Center, but for our entire community,” said Darlene Lewis, Director of The Hope Center. “Each year, neighbors and friends come together to share an evening of music, food, and fellowship — all while ensuring that children in our community experience the joy of Christmas.”

Event Details:

4th Annual Dinner Under the Stars – Fundraiser for Christmas for Kids ● Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 6:30 PM Where: The Hope Center of 11th St NW, 510 11th St NW, Roanoke, VA 24017 ● Featuring: T-Fox Ciity, Las Vegas Performer

All proceeds from the evening will go directly toward the Christmas for Kids program, helping provide gifts, holiday meals, and support for families in need.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact The Hope Center at 540-293-5392 or dlewis764@gmail.com.

About The Hope Center of 11th St NW

Founded in 2015, The Hope Center of 11th St NW serves as a hub of support and empowerment in Roanoke. Through food distribution, after-school programs, youth initiatives, and community events, the Center reaches more than 360 families every month. As a trusted Resilience Hub, we remain committed to meeting the needs of our neighbors with compassion, faith, and hope.