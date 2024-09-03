Timothy Head of Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds to Inspire at PoshFest 2024

We are thrilled to announce that Timothy Head, one of the visionaries behind Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds, will be gracing the stage at Poshmark’s prestigious annual conference, PoshFest, next week in Nashville.

In his eagerly anticipated session, titled “Let’s Grow Together: Uplifting Each Other for Success,” Timothy will delve into the transformative power of community and collaboration. This inspiring discussion will highlight his personal journey from starting on Poshmark to building a thriving business in the thrift store industry.

Timothy’s path to success began seven years ago when he first started selling on Poshmark. This initial foray into online selling led to a pivotal role as a Corporate Sales Manager at a clothing recycling company. It was during this period that Timothy met his partner, Zachary. Together, they founded Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds, a beloved thrift store located in Cloverdale, VA.

The upcoming panel will offer attendees a unique chance to hear firsthand how Timothy successfully leveraged Poshmark’s platform to fuel his entrepreneurial journey and build a flourishing business. This aligns perfectly with PoshFest’s theme of fostering a supportive network where everyone can achieve success together.

We believe Timothy’s story will captivate your audience, especially those interested in entrepreneurship, thrift shopping and the evolving world of online selling. His insights and experiences are poised to provide valuable takeaways for aspiring business owners and those eager to understand the power of community-driven growth.

Learn more about their business over on their website or Facebook page.