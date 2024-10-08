TINA – The Tina Turner Musical Makes its Roanoke Debut on October 15

× Expand Berglund Center

The smash hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will make its Roanoke area debut for one night only on October 15 at the Berglund Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at BroadwayInRoanoke.com; by phone at 540-853-5374 or 540- 853- 2510 (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm); or in person at the Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016).

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The new tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. A full tour route is available at TinaOnBroadway.com.

The cast is led by singer-songwriter Jayna Elise. Formerly known as Jayna Brown, Elise has appeared on stages with the likes of Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah, and more with her biggest appearances being on the hit TV shows, “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol”; both for which she was a finalist.

Jayna Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Elaina Walton (Zelma Bullock), Mona Swain (Tina Turner at certain performances), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Natalia Nappo, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt-Morse.

TINA -The Tina Turner Musical is Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and Associate Director Sharika Niles with Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast and Associate Choreographer Janet Rothermel, Set and Costume Designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb and Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional Music and Arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with Music Supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., Lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, Sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, Projection Design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and Casting by Murnane Casting.

The musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within.

Tina Turner was a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Originally produced by STAGE Entertainment, TINA -The Tina Turner Musical opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London's West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and spurred a two-year national tour. A new touring production, produced in collaboration with Crossroads Live North America will launch in Fall 2024 and continue on a multi-year tour of North America. In Europe, TINA has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. TINA can also be seen currently touring across Australia, having just finished a sell-out season at Theatre Royal Sydney.

TINA – THE Tina Turner Musical has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. The musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy. Her legacy lives on.

For more information, visit TinaOnBroadway.com.

Follow @TinaBroadway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Crossroads Live

Crossroads Live brings together some of the world’s top producers of live entertainment, now all under one banner. With offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., Sydney, and Melbourne—our global platform ensures the best-loved titles from Broadway and the West End can be embraced by audiences around the world. Crossroads Live North America, under the leadership of Angela Rowles, is an innovative, full-service theatrical production company delivering the Broadway experience to audiences in North America and beyond. The 2024-2025 Season: Annie; Dear Evan Hansen; Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical; Pretty Woman; The Phantom of the Opera (Asia); TINA-The Tina Turner Musical.

Nederlander National Markets (Presenter)

Nederlander National Markets, a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America. Currently, they oversee subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the country. Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.