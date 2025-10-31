Tiny But Mighty: NICU Babies Celebrate Their First Halloween

× Expand Courtesy Carilion Clinic

Carilion Children’s youngest patients are joining in on the Halloween festivities with creative costumes. Staff, alongside the hospital’s Family Advisory Board, assembled handmade costumes for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Patients were dressed in various costumes, including beanie babies, superheroes and ice cream cones.

“A NICU stay can be incredibly stressful for families,” said Certified Child Life Specialist Sarah Kress. “This is an opportunity for families to feel a sense of normalcy and joy as they celebrate their first holiday season with their new family member."

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is home to a Level IIIB NICU, which often sees infants born at less than three pounds requiring critical life-saving care. It offers the highest level of neonatal care in the region.