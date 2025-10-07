Town of Vinton Honors Veterans with Second Annual Ruck March and Field of Honor

× Expand Courtesy of the Vinton Messenger Vinton honors veterans at the Vinton War Memorial.

The Town of Vinton’s Veterans Outreach Committee invites the community to participate in two powerful Veterans Day events: the 2nd Annual Veterans Day Ruck March and the 2025 Field of Honor, featuring 300 American flags displayed on the Vinton War Memorial lawn.

The Ruck March will take place on Saturday, November 1st, from 8:30 a.m. to Noon, beginning and ending at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA. Participants will march four miles through town to honor past veterans, celebrate current service members, and mentor future veterans. Registration is $35 and participants who register before October 13rd are guaranteed a commemorative event t-shirt.

This team building, fitness-oriented event involves rucking, walking with a weighted pack, with zero running. Weight standards are 10 lbs. for participants under 150 lbs. and 20 lbs. for those weighing over 150 lbs., though carrying a ruck is optional for first-time participants. All proceeds from the Ruck March will directly support the Vinton Field of Honor.

Following the Ruck, the Vinton Police Department will provide lunch, and participants are encouraged to help set up 300 American flags on the Vinton War Memorial lawn, creating a moving tribute to the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. The flags, part of a national Field of Honor program, will remain on display from November 1 through November 14, 2025. Community members may dedicate a flag in honor of or in memory of a veteran for $25.

Key Event Details:

Ruck Event Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Location: Event will start and end at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 E Washington Ave

Event will start and end at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 E Washington Ave Distance: 4 miles through town

4 miles through town Registration Deadline for Guaranteed T-shirt: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Proceeds: Support the Field of Honor

Support the Field of Honor Citizens who wish to dedicate a flag in honor or in memory of a Veteran may visit www.vintonva.gov/fieldofhonor

This combined event offers a unique opportunity to honor veterans in action and visually, engaging both participants and the broader community in a meaningful tribute.

For more information on how to register for the Ruck March and support the Field of Honor visit: http://www.vintonva.gov/fieldofhonor