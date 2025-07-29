Traditional Medicinals Breaks Ground on $47 Million East Coast Manufacturing Facility in Franklin County

× Expand Courtesy of Traditional Medicinals Traditional Medicinals Manufacturing Facility Rendering

Traditional Medicinals®, the leading botanical wellness company and makers of iconic herbal teas including Throat Coat® and Smooth Move®, today celebrated the groundbreaking of its new $47 million, 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin County, VA’s Summit View Business Park. The milestone event marks a significant expansion for the California-based company as it enters its 50th year of operation.

The state-of-the-art facility, slated to commence operations in summer 2026 and reach full production by winter 2026, will produce Traditional Medicinals’ more than 60 herbal teas to serve Traditional Medicinals' growing eastern customer base more efficiently. The Virginia facility enhances overall operations and complements the company's Sebastopol, CA manufacturing facility, with both locations serving distinct geographic markets.

"This groundbreaking represents the natural evolution of Traditional Medicinals' 50-year growth story," said Joe Stanziano, CEO at Traditional Medicinals. "With 23 cups of our tea consumed globally every second and 782 million tea bags sold in 2024, this facility brings the healing power of plants closer to our East Coast customers while maintaining our California roots."

Strategic Growth Meets Community Partnership

The Virginia facility will create 57 new jobs over the next three years, with plans for future expansion as growth continues. The project is projected to generate approximately 181 secondary jobs in the broader community and deliver an overall economic impact of over $62 million to the region.

“We’re proud to welcome Traditional Medicinals to Franklin County,” said Ronnie Thompson, Franklin County chairman of the board of supervisors. “Their decision to put down roots here shows the strength of our people and the value of doing business in our community. This is the kind of partnership we work hard to build, one that brings good jobs, supports our local values, and keeps Franklin County moving forward.”

The Roanoke Regional Partnership played a crucial role in securing the project for Virginia.

“We are proud to welcome Traditional Medicinals to Franklin County and the Roanoke Region,” said John Hull, executive director at Roanoke Regional Partnership. “This investment brings quality jobs and meaningful opportunities to our residents while adding a purpose-driven company to our community. It’s a great example of how strategic economic development can strengthen local economies, support families, and enhance the vitality of our entire region.”

Strong State and Regional Support

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), in collaboration with Franklin County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership, successfully secured this project for Virginia. The state supported the initiative with a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund, while the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission contributed $245,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.

Traditional Medicinals is partnering with the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, to recruit for job openings. The company will begin actively recruiting this year, with interested candidates able to connect through www.tmjobsva.com.

Purpose-Driven Business Expansion

Traditional Medicinals' approach to business has always centered on the belief that commerce should serve both people and planet. As one of the early adopters of B Corporation certification, the company has woven social and environmental responsibility into every aspect of its operations, from sourcing practices that support farming communities worldwide to packaging initiatives that minimize environmental impact.

“For fifty years, Traditional Medicinals has cultivated an ethical and profitable business model that serves people and the planet,” said Drake Sadler, Traditional Medicinals' co-founder. “This Virginia facility represents a meaningful opportunity for the company to demonstrate its commitment to social and environmental good in a new community. This expansion will bring jobs and economic development to Franklin County, and along with those benefits we will also bring regenerative business practices, fair trade partnerships, and our intention to make affordable plant-based wellness accessible to everyone."

The Virginia location strategically positions Traditional Medicinals to maintain its rigorous sourcing standards while expanding access to its products. Direct access to the Port of Virginia enables the company to continue its ethical sourcing relationships with herb suppliers across 35+ countries while reducing the carbon footprint of East Coast distribution. This facility embodies Traditional Medicinals' vision of growth that strengthens communities, honors the earth, and makes plant-based healing more accessible to those who need it most.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. Certified as Fair for Life®, B Corporation®, California benefit corporation, and California Green Business™, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

About Roanoke Regional Partnership

The Roanoke Regional Partnership, founded in 1983, is the public-private economic development marketing and strategy organization supported by Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke Counties, the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem, and the town of Vinton as well as more than 200 businesses. The organization has worked with its partners to create more than 19,000 primary jobs and $19 billion in investment by attracting companies such as Google, Amazon, New Belgium Brewing, Mack Trucks, Eldor, Orvis, Altec, McAirlaids, Bimbo Bakeries, Cardinal Glass, Balchem, Traditional Medicinals, and others to the region.