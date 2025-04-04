Two VWCC Members Receive New Horizons Awards

× Expand Courtesy of VWCC Allison Dooley Allison Dooley received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Services Excellence.

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce two awards received by members of the College community at the New Horizons Conference awards celebration on April 2 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

Joanie Bryant received the George B. Vaughan Leadership Award for Outstanding Adjunct Faculty. This award is made possible in part by support from the George B. Vaughan Leadership Endowment Fund through the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

Expand Courtesy of VWCC Joanie Bryant

With nearly 39 years in dentistry, Bryant has dedicated her career to patient care, mentorship, and education. As a registered dental hygienist and Virginia Western clinical instructor for seven years, she has guided students with the same kindness and dedication that defines her work.

Since joining Virginia Western, Bryant has wholeheartedly embraced every opportunity to make a meaningful impact. She is the lead teacher for Radiology Lab, teaches Office Practice and Ethics, as well as Management of Emergencies to dental hygiene students, creating a supportive and engaging learning environment.

“This is a well-deserved honor, and Virginia Western is so fortunate to have Joanie as part of the Dental Hygiene Program,” said Marty Sullivan, Dean of Health Professions. “With a deep belief in the power of care and encouragement, Joanie strives to equip her students not only with knowledge but also with the confidence to excel in their careers.”

Allison Dooley received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Services Excellence. This award recognizes an exceptional member of a college’s Student Services department who has consistently gone above and beyond their regular duties to provide outstanding support and assistance to students. This prestigious award aims to honor individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the overall student experience and have significantly impacted the lives of students through their dedication, professionalism, and exceptional service.

Dooley, who is Virginia Western’s Recruitment Coordinator, has mentored and supervised more than 100 Student Ambassadors. Under her guidance, these students gain professional skills, experience personal growth, and emerge as confident leaders. Her exceptional leadership already has earned recognition across the institution. The College president selected Allison to participate in the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) Classified Staff Leadership Program — a testament to her strategic vision, commitment to excellence, and ability to inspire others.

As a vital member of the Student Affairs Leadership Team, Allison collaborates with colleagues to develop policies and initiatives that enhance the student experience. Her strategic thinking and teamwork contribute to advancing the college’s mission and vision.

Allison’s impact extends to her role as a supervisor of the Career Coaching Program, where she ensures students are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and confidence needed to achieve their career aspirations. Her holistic approach prepares students for academic and professional challenges alike.

“I am thrilled to see Allison honored as the inaugural recipient of the new Chancellor’s Award for Student Services Excellence (CASSE),” said Bernadette Battle, Vice President of Student Affairs. “Her unwavering dedication to student success reflects a standard of excellence that uplifts our entire community. Through her empathetic and professional leadership, Allison embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and care that defines the Virginia Western experience.”

The New Horizons Conference for community college educators and leaders is hosted by Virginia’s Community Colleges Student Success Center. The April 2-4 conference is focused on ”Better Together,” reflecting the power of the collective One System vision and its alignment with the strategic plan, Accelerate Opportunity.