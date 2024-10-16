United Way of Roanoke Valley Celebrates 100 Years of Impact and Announces Name Change to United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV) marked a historic milestone, celebrating its 100th anniversary at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center with a Centennial Gala. The event honored the organization's century-long commitment to uplifting communities across the Roanoke region and recognized the vital partnerships that have helped shape its success.

Over the last century UWRV has:

Helped over 3.49 Million people

Raised and invested $233 Million in the Roanoke Valley Region

Had over 1.4 Million donors

Had over 85,000 volunteers

Within the last decade:

56,000 children received quality early care and education with UWRV’s support

Assisted over 5,000 families on their journey to self-sufficiency since 2018

In a major announcement made during the evening, UWRV revealed that effective January 2025, it will be changing its name to United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

This new name better reflects the organization's expanded commitment to the people and communities it serves. While the name may be changing, the mission remains unwavering: to build strong, resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

"This name change reflects the full scope of our dedication to the people across our footprint in SW VA," said Abby Hamilton, CEO of UWRV. "But our mission—fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person—remains the same."

The Centennial Gala also celebrated the extraordinary individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community. Seven honorees, whose service, leadership, and generosity embody UWRV’s mission, were recognized during the event:

Jean A. Glontz Leadership Award – Samantha Manico (High School Senior receiving a $1,000 scholarship)

F. Wiley Hubbell Award – Melinda J. Payne

Shining Star Award – Total Action for Progress

Spirit of Community Award – Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

Centennial Legacy of Impact Award – Dr. Cheri Hartman

Centennial Legacy of Leadership Award – Kathy Stockburger

Centennial Legacy of Philanthropy Award – Appalachian Power

The Gala was not just a celebration of past achievements but also an opportunity to look ahead. "As we embark on our next century, we are filled with hope and determination," said Hamilton. "We will continue empowering and creating lasting change for future generations."

About United Way of Roanoke Valley

Since 1924, United Way of Roanoke Valley has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families across the Roanoke region, including the cities of Roanoke, Salem, and Vinton, and the counties of Botetourt, Franklin, Craig, and Roanoke. UWRV works to ensure that every person has access to health, education, and financial stability. To learn more, visit www.uwrv.org.