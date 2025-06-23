USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships Courses Revealed

The championships will take place across Carvins Cove, Elmwood Park and Explore Park from July 14-20.

× Expand Jennifer Hayward

The official courses for the 2025 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships were revealed by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke County, and the City of Roanoke this past Tuesday at Elmwood Park. The championship races will take place at Carvins Cove, Elmwood Park, and Explore Park from July 14 – 20, 2025. Over 1,900 elite cyclists are expected to participate.

“We’re excited to bring our very biggest National Championship to Roanoke, and to continue building on its identity as such a special community for bike racers and recreational cyclists alike. The beauty of the roads and trails, and the Virginian hospitality makes it a total joy be back.” said USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk.

To support the local cycling community and sustainability efforts, USA Cycling is partnering with the Local Organizing Committee’s Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Foundation to add a $10 trails fee to each participant’s registration. The money will directly support local trail building and maintenance efforts.

"Being selected to host this national championship is a true honor for Roanoke and the entire region. This choice cements Roanoke's reputation as a top-tier mountain bike destination. We are thrilled to welcome all the athletes who are journeying from around the country to compete here in the Blue Ridge Mountains." said City of Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb

"It’s special to see Olympic-level athletes on the same trails our residents enjoy every day,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Phil North. “It highlights the world-class quality of our outdoor amenities and gives us a chance to showcase the best of our region—where mountains meet adventure."

USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk added, “We’re so grateful for Roanoke’s commitment to the sport of cycling. Its investments in supporting USA Cycling National Championships and in the Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 team over the years have established it as one of America’s most important communities for road, mountain, cyclocross and gravel cycling.”

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard said, “This world-class event would not be possible without the collaboration between the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, and their fantastic parks and recreation teams. Thanks to our community’s passion and hard work, over 1,900 athletes and their families will get to experience why Virginia’s Blue Ridge is America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital.”

USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships: July 14 – 20, 2025

July 14: Marathon championships at Carvins Cove (2 courses)

July 16 - 17: Short Track championships at Elmwood Park

July 18 – 20: Cross Country championships at Explore Park (3 courses)

More information: https://www.visitroanokeva.com/usamtb/

Volunteer Sign-Up Link

From course setup and rider support to logistics and check-in, there are lots of ways the local community can sign up to volunteer to be part of this exciting event.

Local Business Opportunity: Expo

Local businesses will receive a “540 discount” of 50% off the Expo registration fee.

***Local businesses interested in participating in the Expo can sign up via this online registration form.

The Expo opportunities for this USAC National Championship will be at the (XCO) Cross Country venue, Explore Park, Friday thru Sunday of racing. *Note - there is no expo at other venues.

The Expo will take place on the asphalt lot adjacent to rider call-ups and staging. It is approximately 50' from the course with a view of the finish and 100' from Twin Creeks Brewpub.

Expo Dates & Times:

Friday (7/18): 9AM - 6PM

Saturday (7/19): 9AM - 6PM

Sunday (7/20): 9AM - 5PM

Vendor Spaces:

10’ x 10' | Regular price: $500 | Local business price: $230

10’ x 10’ + vehicle | Regular price: $700 | Local business price: $350

10’ x 30’ | Regular price: $1,000 | Local business price: $500

10’ x 30’ + vehicle | Regular price: $1,200 | Local business price: $600

About Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR)

Visit VBR is the official destination marketing organization for Virginia’s Blue Ridge which includes the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Counties of Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke. The region is easily accessible via the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA), Interstate 81, and Amtrak’s northeast regional route. Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) is nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the Blue Ridge Parkway, providing a metro mountain mix of exciting outdoor adventure with refined culture. For more information, go to www.VisitVBR.com.