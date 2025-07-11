USA Cycling Spins Into Town

× Expand Visit VBR

The 2025 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships are making their way to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, with the race taking place July 14-20.

“Mountain biking is kind of our thing,” Visit VBR’s Vice President of Sports and Sales John Oney says. “The cycling culture and scene has been developing for many years thanks to our regional jurisdictions (Roanoke County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Botetourt County and Franklin County) and the many community cycling ambassadors that work hard to maintain existing trails and create new trails day in and day out. We have arrived at hosting the National Championship because of the efforts of these organizations over many, many years. The terrain and trail systems in our region are some of the premier trails on the entire East Coast.”

The Championship courses were revealed by Visit VBR, Roanoke County and Roanoke City in mid-June and will be in Carvins Cove, Elmwood Park and Explore Park. These locations provide the over 1,900 cyclists with a variety of terrain and taste of the natural beauty our region offers.

With the high volume of participants, team members and fans, our region will be welcoming thousands from across the country. Thanks to our regionalism approach, Roanoke County and Roanoke City likely won’t be the only localities to feel the benefits as visitors will explore businesses and experiences across the region.

“The event will generate significant economic impact in the form of hotel, restaurant and shopping revenue,” Oney says. “Hosting the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championship will highlight the variety of metro-mountain experiences that VBR is known for.”

Marathon Championships at Carvins Cove will take place on July 14. The two-day Short Track Championships at Elmwood Park will take place July 16-17. The week closes with the Cross Country Championships at Explore Park July 18-20.

Visit VBR has provided a spectator guide complete with the daily schedule and preview, details on endurance mountain biking, short biographies of four Roanoke-native participants and three Paris Olympics competitors and pro tips for the spectators.

Previously, the Roanoke Region hosted the 2022 and 2023 Amateur Road National Championships.

USA Cycling predicts Roanoke will become the capital of American mountain biking as the national championship will be hosted in our region next year as well.