Valley Metro Celebrates Decades of Community Service

Editor's Note: Learn more here about the region's public transportation options in our May/June '23 feature, "Trains, Planes & Automobiles."

× Expand Shawn Nowlin For the last 48 years, Valley Metro has provided public transportation throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Every week, Valley Metro, the operating name for the Greater Roanoke Transit Company, provides reliable transportation to thousands of individuals throughout the Roanoke Valley. In operation since 1975, all demographics and ages use the public transit company which serves the town of Vinton, independent cities of Roanoke and Salem as well as portions of Roanoke County.

Funding comes from federal, state and local capital grants. These include the City of Roanoke, which wholly owns the non-profit enterprise, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Additional funding comes in the form of fare box revenues, the sale of passes and advertising revenues.

Early on, buses stopped at practically every corner. Today, stops only happen in designated areas.

A longtime Valley Metro user, Kiesha Preston says there are many reasons why people love the bus line. For many, at the top of the list is convenience. “I never understood why such a stigma exists around public transportation. Not everyone is fortunate enough to afford a reliable vehicle. My family certainly wasn’t growing up. Most utilize this resource to get to work, run errands and purchase groceries, all for just $1.75 per ride,” she says before adding, “I just wished that Valley Metro ran on Sundays.”

× Expand Shawn Nowlin Longtime Valley Metro user Kiesha Preston says there are many reasons why people love the bus line, including convenience.

Like all companies, COVID-19 significantly impacted Valley Metro. At the height of the pandemic, passengers were asked to adhere to the following guidelines: use the front door when getting on the bus and the rear doors when getting off, travel only for essential needs and limit interaction with bus operators to emergencies only.

Headquartered at 1108 Campbell Avenue, Valley Metro’s two-level facility houses management offices and other departments. Most of the company’s staff personnel are employed by Southwest Virginia Transit Management Company.

Since the turn of the century, Valley Metro has expanded its resources by offering a commuter service to the New River Valley, shuttle buses for various events and services specifically for individuals with disabilities.

Driver Charles Saunders, who just celebrated more than four decades with the company, was recently given the key to the city by Mayor Sherman Lea. “You have to love people to do this job successfully. I started with the company in the mid-70s and have seen so many kids grow up and become successful professionals and amazing parents. I never took my relationship with my riders for granted,” he says.

For the most up-to-date information, visit valleymetro.com.