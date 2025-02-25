VBR Restaurant Week Debuts May 2025

For the first time ever, food enthusiasts across Virginia’s Blue Ridge will come together to celebrate the region’s vibrant culinary scene during VBR Restaurant Week, happening May 31 - June 8, 2025. This landmark event will spotlight restaurants from across the region, including the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Town of Vinton, City of Salem, Botetourt County, and Franklin County.

Restaurants in the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Town of Vinton, City of Salem, Botetourt County, and Franklin County are encouraged to participate in this inaugural event. Participating establishments will have the opportunity to attract new customers, highlight their specialty dishes, and join a regional effort to spotlight the dynamic dining scene.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our neighboring municipalities to highlight the region’s vibrant culinary scene as we welcome the summer season,” said Joe Cobb (Mayor - City of Roanoke). “With a wealth of food enthusiasts and talented chefs offering diverse cuisine, VBR Restaurant Week promises to be an exciting and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors.”

"VBR Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for people to explore new places to eat and for restaurants to market to new customers and try new menu options," said Amy White (Chair - Botetourt County Board of Supervisors). "We're thankful to our local business organization, Shop Botetourt, for helping us in this endeavor. BOCO is honored to partner with our fellow localities in this regional effort and I invite people to join me and eat local!”

VBR Restaurant Week is a celebration of local flavors, offering participants a unique opportunity to enjoy special menus, discounts, and promotions at participating restaurants. From fine dining to casual eats, the event will highlight the diverse range of culinary offerings in the region, while also supporting local businesses and the community.

Ronnie Thompson (Chairman - Franklin County Board of Supervisors) said, “We’re excited for Franklin County to be part of the regional VBR Restaurant Week. Our local restaurants throughout Franklin County, The Town of Rocky Mount, and The Town of Boones Mill are serving up some of the best meals around, and this is a great opportunity to show them off. I encourage folks to get out, try something new, and support the hardworking people who make our dining scene in Franklin County something special.”

“VBR Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to support the wonderful restaurants in our community and I love being able to try the special menus that the chefs have created. Local businesses are the heart of Salem, and this is the chance to visit a new place or choose something different at your favorite restaurant,” said Anne-Marie Green (Vice Mayor - City of Salem)

This inaugural event underscores the value of regionalism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Bringing together multiple jurisdictions for one restaurant week offers a larger platform and greater audience reach for participating restaurants. This collaborative effort will help businesses grow and strengthen the region’s economy.

“Our region is home to a wide array of dining options, offering something special for everyone to enjoy,” said David Radford (Chairman - Roanoke County Board of Supervisors). “This event is a perfect opportunity to showcase our local restaurants—whether you’re returning to a favorite spot or trying something new. We invite residents and visitors alike to join us in supporting our vibrant restaurant community and enjoy the unique flavors our region has to offer.”

Brad Grose (Mayor - Town of Vinton) said, “Virginia’s Blue Ridge is home to an abundance of character and culture, and one way we show it is with our incredible restaurants. VBR Restaurant Week is a perfect way to highlight the variety of cuisines and experiences offered by local restaurants in the Town of Vinton and across our region.”

Join us in celebrating the incredible flavors of Virginia’s Blue Ridge during this exciting weeklong event. Don’t miss the chance to support local businesses, discover hidden gems, and indulge in the best our region has to offer!