Veteran Business Leader Nadean Carson Named Small Business Veteran of the Year

Virginia Small Business Development Center, Greater Roanoke & NRV honors trailblazing veteran business leader as regional 'Small Business Veteran of the Year' award honoree.

× Expand Courtesy of Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC Nadean Carson with her award.

The Virginia Small Business Development Center – Greater Roanoke & NRV, the region’s premier resource for no-cost small business advising, education, and at-cost training, proudly announces that Nadean Carson—Air Force Veteran, Professional Engineer, and Founder & Owner of Oya Construction—has been named the recipient of the prestigious Greater Roanoke & NRV Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year award. Carson makes history as the first woman to receive this accolade solely, marking a significant milestone in recognizing the contributions of women veterans in entrepreneurship.

“This year’s Greater Roanoke & NRV Veteran of the Year award highlights the incredible contributions women veterans are making in the entrepreneurial space,” said Tom Tanner, VET Biz Coordinator and Lead Advisor, Virginia SBDC, Greater Roanoke & NRV. “As the first solo woman to receive this honor, our recipient exemplifies resilience, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines so many veteran business owners. Her success is a testament to the importance of supporting our veteran community with resources, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive.”

“As a veteran and small business owner, I am deeply honored to receive the Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year award. Being the first solo woman to earn this recognition is both humbling and inspiring. This milestone reflects not only the hard work and dedication of Oya Construction but also the progress we’re making in opening doors for women in industries like construction and stormwater management. I hope this achievement inspires other women veterans to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and break barriers in their own fields. Together, we are showing what’s possible,” said Nadean Carson.

Beyond her business success, Carson has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to community service. She and her team have dedicated countless volunteer hours and financial resources to Habitat for Humanity. Carson played a pivotal role in organizing the 2024 Women’s Build and is spearheading plans for a 2025 Veterans’ Build. Additionally, Carson volunteers with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization. Her dedication highlights the growing role of women veterans in shaping communities and the entrepreneurial world.

The Virginia Small Business Veteran of the Year Award was developed to:

Recognize Virginia veterans who have made a significant contribution to the economy through ownership in a small business.

Highlight veterans who have made a meaningful difference in their communities by promoting a sense of duty, volunteerism, and an appreciation of country, democracy, and freedom.

Each year, the Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC selects one veteran business owner for the Small Business Veteran of the Year award. This honor recognizes veterans who have made significant contributions to the economy through Virginia small business ownership and have positively impacted their communities by promoting duty and volunteerism. The local winner is also considered for the Virginia Small Business Veteran of the Year Award.

Since 2000, the Virginia Small Business Development Center Network has celebrated veteran entrepreneurs with this annual award, with the Greater Roanoke & NRV region participating and recognizing a regional Small Business Veteran of the Year since 2003. This tradition underscores the network’s commitment to empowering veteran business owners and fostering a culture of excellence and service.

About the Virginia SBDC, Greater Roanoke & NRV:

The Greater Roanoke & NRV Center served 781 small business owners in 2023, helped start 28 new revenue-generating businesses, created 124 jobs, supported increased revenue of $2,416,479, and helped find $9.2 million in capital for growing small businesses. Our clients are seeing BIG results!

The SBDC Team delivers professional, high-quality, individualized business advising and technical assistance to existing small businesses and pre-venture entrepreneurs. SBDCs provide problem-solving assistance to help small businesses access capital, develop and exchange new technologies, and improve business planning, strategy, operations, financial management, personnel administration, marketing, export assistance, sales, and other areas required for small business growth and expansion, management improvement, increased productivity, and innovation.

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by America’s SBDC, Virginia SBDC, George Mason University, and Mason Enterprise. Other funding is provided by local administrations, economic development offices, organizations, and businesses that are all champions in your corner. Thank you to our host, the City of Roanoke for providing space and support for our work.

We currently serve the Greater Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Franklin County, and the Alleghany Highlands.

About Veterans Award Program

As a result of the Federal mandate of the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, Public Law 106-50 – plus a deep sense of indebtedness to all veterans – Virginia SBDC includes Virginia veterans as a target group for special support in providing technical business assistance to small businesses throughout Virginia.

The Virginia Small Business Veteran of the Year Award was established to recognize the accomplishments of this special group of Virginia entrepreneurs.

About Nadean Carson:

Nadean is a self-professed stormwater nerd. She started working with stormwater compliance in the Air Force and quickly realized how important stormwater pollution prevention was to the ecosystem. During her military career, she focused on construction and other civil engineering operations duties. When she separated from the military, she initially worked as a Geotechnical Engineer (that is a fancy way of saying that she worked in dirt), and found her way back to her true love of stormwater management. She started Oya Construction to work with owners, contractors, and developers to help reduce the sediment deposition into waterways from construction sites. She is passionate about keeping waterways clean and our environment beautiful. Nadean is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the University of Maryland, an Air Force veteran, and a registered professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

About Oya Construction:

Oya is a female disabled-veteran-owned company, with full SWaM and DBE certifications. We have almost 25 years in the construction industry, focusing on stormwater management for the last decade. This makes us uniquely qualified to look at your projects with a commonsense approach, working to keep your sites in compliance, but also keeping the project rolling. What makes Oya Construction different?

​Comprehensive solutions:

Expert consultation

Cutting-edge technology

Regulatory Compliance

Sustainable practices

Responsive Support

Community Engagement

​Oya is committed to making the construction industry more inclusive to demographics who are often overlooked or don’t consider the construction industry a possible career.