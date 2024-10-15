VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment Hosts "Fun on the Farm" Fall Festival

Sponsored Content

× Expand VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment

VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment is proud to host our first community-wide fall festival on November 1, 4pm-6:30pm, at our Roanoke VIA Day School campus!

Many of our families who have loved ones with disabilities felt that public events were not accessible, and were nervous about attending. Amy Foster, VIA’s Associate Director of Advancement, and Lyn Fusco, VIA’s Advancement Coordinator, chose to expand the existing school fall festival and invite the entire Roanoke community, creating a welcoming and accepting family-friendly evening for all.

Along with festival food and games, VIA’s “Fun on the Farm” fall festival will feature touch-a-trucks, a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin patches and a dance class for all abilities, sponsored by Floyd Ward School of Dance. Quieter activities like storytelling will be available inside, and the school will offer sensory-friendly calm spaces to help overstimulation.

VIA’s mission is to create a more inclusive world where all are accepted, and we believe this begins at a local level. We are so appreciative of our fall festival sponsors including Robertson Marketing Group, Inc., Liberty Trust Hotel and Brown Edwards, CPA.

We look forward to welcoming our community to this event!

To learn more about VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment, please contact Amy Foster at afoster@viacenters.org.

Event Information:

Join us on November 1, 2024, from 4pm-6:30pm for games, community resources, hayrides and food at our Fall Festival & Community Fair, 312 Whitwell Drive, Roanoke, VA, 24019. Event is free to attend and open to the public.

Please register here: https://www.givesignup.org/Race/VA/Roanoke/VIAsFallFestivalCommunityFair.