Celebrate the Magic of the Season with Vienna Light Orchestra’s Christmas Show at Berglund Center

Berglund Center is thrilled to announce that the world-renowned Vienna Light Orchestra will bring their enchanting Christmas Tour 2025 to Roanoke for one unforgettable day of music and holiday magic. With two performances on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, this breathtaking concert promises to be the perfect way to celebrate the season.

This holiday season, experience the magic of cirque like never before with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland! A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music, this spectacular production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and an all-new production for this year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland delivers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family. Feel the holiday spirit come to life with heart-pounding feats and beloved seasonal melodies.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Join us at Berglund Center on December 21st for a night of wonder, excitement, and holiday cheer.

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Sunday, December 21 st , 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.