Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Fall Academy Classes with New Offerings

Virginia Children’s Theatre is pleased to announce a full schedule of classes for Fall Academy in 2024. Fall classes will begin September 9, 2024 and be held at the theatre’s Academy within First Christian Church (344 Church Ave SW). VCT Fall classes are available to students in 1st through 12th grade.

VCT Theatre Academy seeks to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: the theatre! VCT classes and camps are perfect for serious, aspiring performers AND for students who just want to have fun. VCT Theatre Academy classes and camps offer high-quality music, theatre and dance instruction by industry professionals. All VCT Fall Academy classes will culminate in an exciting showcase, where participants have the opportunity to shine and proudly display their newfound skills on stage.

Some changes have been made to the Fall Academy offerings to better meet the needs of all VCT students. Changes include:

Expanded Curriculum: students will dive deeper into the world of theatre with classes that explore acting, singing and dancing and also learn new theatrical skills.

New Days and Times: VCT has streamlined the class offerings to Mondays and Thursdays to accommodate other busy schedules.

Class Groupings: Students can get ready to shine! VCT restructured the grade groups for Fall Classes, creating smaller age-specific cohorts to enhance interaction and learning in Academy sessions.

"We are excited to be launching comprehensive Fall Classes that will introduce students to theatrical skills they might not have experienced elsewhere like sketch comedy, improv, or learning original music,” says VCT Director of Education Kate McCosh. “We at VCT love to see our students shine onstage but also firmly believe that theatre skills are life skills. As an educator, it is my hope that students enrolled in our classes build strong friendships and develop their self-confidence through theatre. Two of many things I hope they will carry with them beyond VCT."

Each year, Virginia Children’s Theatre Academy awards needs-based financial scholarships to students who are unable to support the full tuition cost of a class and/or a camp. These funds are made possible through numerous individual donations and grants. VCT strives to ensure that all students are able to be exposed to theatre, no matter the financial situation their family finds themselves in.

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Registration for Fall Academy classes is available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org/Academy.

2024 FALL CLASSES LINEUP

Creative Drama: Exploring The Superhero Equation

Acting, Singing, and Dancing Class for 1st-2nd graders

Day & Time: Mondays 4-5 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 4

Showcase: Monday Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m.

Instructor: Kate McCosh

Elementary Ensemble: Enchanted Realms

Acting, Singing, and Dancing class for 3rd-4th graders

Day & Time: Thursdays 4-5 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 14 (No Class on Oct. 31)

Showcase: Thursday Nov. 14 at 5:15 p.m.

Instructor: Chloe Riederich

Imagination in Action: Unleashing Creativity Through Improv

Acting and Singing class for 5th-7th graders

Day & Time: Mondays 6:30-8 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 4

Showcase: Monday Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Instructor: April Corbett

Whimsical Wit: Delving into Monty Python's Comedy

Acting and Singing class for 8th-12th graders

Day & Time: Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 14 (No Class on Oct. 31)

Showcase: Thursday Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Instructor: Kate McCosh

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!