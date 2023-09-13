Virginia Museum of Transportation Hosts Puppapalooza

The Virginia Museum of Transportation and Angels of Assisi will present Puppapalooza on September 23. Angels will be at the event with some of their adoptable dogs from 11 AM- 3PM.

Families and their pups will be entertained, as the event will have something for everyone. A kids’ zone will feature crafts like making bracelets. People of all ages can get a caricature done with their pet. The pets can enjoy pup cups, a costume contest and pet and owner lookalike contest. And Ken and Jayne will be there with their food truck to keep everyone fueled up for the fun.

The event features several giveaways and chances to win prizes, thanks to the companies that donated items to support pet adoption. Giveaways include gift cards or merchandise from Three Notch'd Brewery, The Roanoke Co-op, Mast General Store, and Chewy, among others.

Casey Brovosky, owner of Laurel’s bookshelf, is donating a small bundle of pet books for a giveaway. She will also have books, activities and puzzles with dog, cat and/or pet themes for sale.

While Brovosky doesn’t have a rescue pet, the cause is near to her heart because friends of hers do. Ben and Rena Sink rescued their dog, Oakley, from Franklin County Planned Pethood in November 2016. They say, "Rescuing an animal, knowing that they had a trying time as a puppy, and giving them a fresh start with a warm, loving, healthy environment was one of the best decisions we have ever made. Oakley is one of the friendliest, smartest, easily trained dogs we've ever had."

Lee Edward August, the director and co-founder of Stardogz Inc.of the Roanoke Valley, will also “happily” be attending Puppapalooza. Stardogz Inc. is a non-profit that brings financial aid services to dog owners in the Valley and neighboring communities. People who are low-income or below the poverty can apply for assistance for well-being appointments, vaccinations, grooming, pet sitting as an emergency service, transportation to and from pet related appointments and flea/tick medication.

August says his colleagues at Stardogz Inc. all have rescue babies of their own. As rescue pet adopters themselves, they are “excited to aid adopters who may need some extra help caring for their adorable new addition.”

August describes how his own rescue dog has enriched his life: “I rescued my beagle mix, Lemon, from the Roanoke SPCA back in 2020. I am forever thankful I made the decision to visit the shelter that day. She is the perfect match for me and watching her blossom and express herself more and more over the years has been an absolute joy.”

A $10 donation acts as admission to the museum and event. All activities other than purchasing food off the food truck and a $1 raffle will be free of charge, unless attendees choose to support the vendors by buying their products.

Dogs will be allowed in the museum (for this day only) on leash. The main event will be outside in the museum’s Railyard.