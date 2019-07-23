× Expand Courtesy Roanoke College Roanoke College

Twenty-three participating institutions in the Virginia Private College Week are hosting sessions to prospective students this week, July 22 through July 27.

“Students will experience a campus tour and information sessions on admissions, student life and academic programs, as well as learn about scholarships and financial aid,” says Teresa Gereaux, Director of Public Relations at Roanoke College, one of the participating institutions.

Eligible students, including rising juniors, seniors, prospective transfer students and their families, are encouraged to attend the informational sessions.

“Like students, each campus has a unique personality. The campus visit during private college week is the ideal way to begin to know a campus,” said Vice President for Enrollment Dr. Brenda Poggendorf in a press release.

Sessions at Roanoke College are open Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Saturday session will open at 9 a.m.

As an additional incentive for students to learn more about local private institutions, private college week host, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, encourage students and parents to visit three participating colleges for a chance to win an Amazon gift card of $250.

Visiting three CICV colleges will also ensure there are three eligible college application fees waived. To be entered to win the gift card simply use the hashtag #Visit3andApplyforFree.

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.