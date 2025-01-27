Virginia Western 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award Call for Nominations

The prestigious award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes Virginia Western alumni who have achieved outstanding success and made a lasting impact on their community.

The Virginia Western Educational Foundation and the Virginia Western Alumni Association are calling for nominations for the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award. The annual recipient or recipients will receive the award at a special Scholarship Awards Ceremony in the spring, and a plaque will be placed on the Virginia Western Distinguished Alumni Wall outside Whitman Theatre.

For many, the road to lifetime achievement started at Virginia Western Community College. The Virginia Western Alumni Association established the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2006 to recognize those alumni who have achieved outstanding success and made a lasting impact on their community. The prestigious award is intended to showcase the diversity of Virginia Western graduates and their range of influence on our region.

Prior honorees:

2024 – Yolonda L. Weaver, D.D.S. ’94

2023 – Dr. Brenda L. Hale ’89 and Joe Gaither ’77

2022 – Elvir Berbic ’06 and Jason Peters

2021 – Mary Catherine (Kate) Lawrence ’06

2020 – Tony Pearman ’10

2019 – Deborah L. Petrine ’74

2018 – Elizabeth Testerman ’06

2017 – Dr. Carol Swain ’78

2016 – Mary B. Loritsch Ed.D., R.T. (R) ’74 and Michael A. Crawley

2015 – Deborah A. Yancey ’97 and ’98

2014 – Chief Craig S. Harris ’00 & J. David Wine ’73

2013 – Cheryl Cunningham ’86

2012 – Anne Hogan ’76

2011 – Carolyn Webster ’81

2010 – Russell H. Ellis ’80

2009 – Shirl D. Lamanca ’75 and Dennis R. Cronk ’72

2008 – Donna L. Mitchell ’81

2007 – Dr. Kent A. Murphy and Charlotte C. Tyson ’84

2006 – John B. Williamson, III ’75

Anne Hogan (’76), serves as chairwoman of the Alumni Association. The Association fosters a mutually beneficial relationship and interaction between the College, its alumni, and the community; connecting with the college community to recognize and foster the diverse talents and successes of Virginia Western graduates.

Distinguished Alumni eligibility requirements:

To be eligible for nomination, the candidate must:

Be a graduate of or have completed a minimum of two semesters at Virginia Western Community College.

Have attained extraordinary distinction and success in his or her profession or life.

Be a person of such integrity and stature that the College will take pride in his or her recognition.

Have attained regional, statewide or national prominence and significant involvement in civic, cultural or charitable affairs.

How to nominate:

Anyone may nominate a Virginia Western Community College alumna/us or former student for this award by completing a nomination form. This form can be submitted online or downloaded from the College’s website at virginiawestern.edu/alumni. Two letters of reference are also required.

Deadline:

Nominations must be received by Feb. 28, 2025.

For more information, contact Syreeta Combs, Philanthropy Relations Officer, Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, at scombs@virginiawestern.edu or (540) 857-6833.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.