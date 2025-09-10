Virginia Western Aims to Help Fill Critical Need for Technicians Certified in Sterile Processing

Those interested must register by Sept. 15 for the next 10-week class, which begins Sept. 29.

A new opportunity exists for people with no healthcare experience to become certified for an in-demand position that’s crucial for patient safety.

Virginia Western Community College is enrolling now for a course in sterile processing, with the ability to receive provisional certification as a Certified Registered Central Service Technician. CRCSTs are responsible for decontaminating, inspecting, assembling, disassembling, packaging and sterilizing reusable surgical instruments or devices.

“As the Roanoke region's healthcare, manufacturing, and biotech sectors continue to grow, the demand for skilled professionals is soaring,” said Brittany Boltinghouse, Program Coordinator for Workforce Solutions at Virginia Western Community College. “A sterile processing certification class is a critical investment for our community, not only ensuring patient safety but also providing individuals with a direct pathway to a high-demand, stable career.”

Currently, Sterile Processing Technicians are among the most needed open positions at local hospital systems. Virginia Western is the only provider of this hands-on training within a two-hour radius, making it a vital resource for our region.

Those interested must register by Sept. 15 for the next class, which begins Sept. 29. Interest is already high, and career opportunities aren’t limited to hospitals. The rapidly growing biotechnology sector and advanced manufacturing facilities, such as those that manufacture medical devices, need technicians certified in sterile processing.

Within the field, full-time and part-time job opportunities are available. Full-time pay is $53,000 to $56,000 per year, reflecting the role’s need and importance.

“This training is essential for meeting the evolving needs of our region's most vital industries,” said Boltinghouse.

Students must be 18 years of age and hold a standard high school diploma or equivalent. They must also have access to a computer with the ability to use it at an adequate level for creation, communication and collaboration.

During the hybrid program’s 10 weeks, students first work through online modules on their own. Then, on Oct. 8 they start an in-person lab every other Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. on the main Virginia Western campus. On Saturday, Dec. 13, they attend an 8-hour workshop day at the end of the course.

Students who successfully complete the CRCST Exam and receive a provisional certification will need to complete 400 hours of hands-on experience in a sterile processing department before or after the exam to receive full certification. This must be fulfilled within six months of receiving provisional certification.

During the course, interested employers will be permitted to meet with students to share job opportunities. This course is one more way that Virginia Western serves as a bridge between residents seeking stable, in-demand employment and the region’s employers who aim to fill positions serving the community.

Funding may be available for qualified Virginia residents. Prospective students are encouraged to visit Chapman Hall, email enroll@virginiawestern.edu, or call (855) 874-8890 for more information.

