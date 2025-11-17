Virginia Western and Total Action for Progress (TAP) Join Together to Offer Nurse Aide Training for Certification

For many, this training will be low to no cost, leading to an in-demand career in healthcare.

Virginia Western Community College and Total Action for Progress (TAP) are pleased to announce an opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals in Roanoke with a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) training program at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. The five-and-a-half-week course combines traditional classroom learning with hands-on clinical training to prepare participants to start working as a CNA as soon as they earn their credential.

“We are excited to partner with Virginia Western Community College to help address the critical shortage of CNAs. This program is a great way to launch your healthcare career with potentially little to no cost,” said Spring Abney, RN program coordinator for TAP.

Certified Nurse Aides work as part of a healthcare team to provide consistent and compassionate care to patients, including: collecting, recording and reporting vital signs; assisting patients with daily activities; answering call lights; communicating methods of care to patients; meeting the needs of each individual patient; and ensuring proper communication between patients and their care team.

TAP has a long history of offering CNA training in the Roanoke region. Its established program exceeds state requirements, providing 143-150 hours of course curriculum approved by the State Board of Nursing.

The partnership with Virginia Western allows students access to financial assistance options, making the $3,495 training accessible to qualified Virginia residents at minimal out-of-pocket expenses for many residents. Included in the tuition are all instructional materials, job placement assistance from TAP and on-site testing for the CNA certification.

The course is offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center Monday through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TAP offers a new cohort about every six weeks, with the next course starting on January 8, 2026. The Roanoke Higher Education Center is located on Valley Metro’s 21, 25 and SW bus lines.

With an aging population and a growing emphasis on quality patient care, the demand for CNAs in the Roanoke region reflects a broader national trend and underscores the importance of CNA training programs. Successful completion of the certification exam opens doors to employment opportunities at local hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with an annual median salary of $35,048, according to Lightcast economic data for this area.

“Currently, our region has more than 150 open positions for Certified Nurse Aides, and this partnership is designed to meet that need head-on,” said Brittany Boltinghouse, workforce solutions coordinator for healthcare programs at Virginia Western Community College. “It’s truly a win-win-win: Students gain valuable skills and a clear path to employment, healthcare facilities get well-trained professionals they can rely on, and patients receive the compassionate, quality care they deserve.”

Enrollment is now open for the cohort beginning January 8, 2026. High demand is anticipated. Registration for the January cohort will remain open until Tuesday, December 23, 2025, or until spots are filled. Prospective students are encouraged to visit The Enrollment Center in Chapman Hall, email enroll@virginiawestern.edu, or call (855) 874-8890 for more information.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides academic programs and workforce training along with online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT TOTAL ACTION FOR PROGRESS (TAP)

Total Action for Progress (TAP) is a community action agency dedicated to empowering individuals and families in the Roanoke Valley and Allegheny Highlands. TAP strives to create pathways to self-sufficiency, improve quality of life, and foster economic opportunity for people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. We offer over 40 programs that create opportunities and change lives through education, employment, affordable housing, and safe and healthy environments. Our approach is centered on helping people help themselves—not simply offering temporary solutions or handouts.

As a community action agency, TAP is part of a nationwide network of anti-poverty organizations originally established by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Like most community action agencies, TAP is a private, non-profit organization governed by a community-based Board of Directors and is not a federal agency. For low-income families, challenges like job loss, eviction, illness, or incarceration can threaten stability. TAP addresses these issues by empowering individuals to take control of their lives. Recognizing that poverty affects the entire household, TAP’s Whole Family Initiative provides essential services not just to individuals, but to their household members as well. TAP gains insight into each family member's needs, skills, and goals, increasing access to resources and providing a broader understanding of community needs. This comprehensive approach enables TAP to offer families the support they need to thrive. To learn more, visit www.tapintohope.org.