Virginia Western Announces New Dean of Health Professions

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce that Susan Nolley has been appointed Dean of Health Professions. She will transition to the role on Oct. 10 to facilitate transition with Dean Marty Sullivan, who is retiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Nolley was selected through a national, competitive process. She brings to the position nine years of experience as the Program Head for Radiography, CT and MRI. Nolley has served at Virginia Western since 2007, holding full-time positions at the College since 2013.

“Susan is a passionate community college graduate who has brought that student experience to her work as a faculty member and program head. I look forward to working with her in this new role,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wilmer, Vice President of Academic and Workforce Solutions. “At the same time, we are grateful for Marty’s contributions to the College and celebrate with her as she approaches retirement.”

Sullivan has served at the College 26 years, including five years as dean. She has been instrumental in implementing the Surgical Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs, which transitioned to Virginia Western from Radford University Carilion. In addition to shepherding these initial accreditations, she has successfully supported the re-accreditation process for several existing health programs. Sullivan worked with fellow community colleges to develop partnerships with Mountain Gateway CC for the Medical Laboratory Technology Program and with Central Virginia CC and New River CC on the Paramedic Program.

"I deeply appreciate the exceptional administrative support, the outstanding faculty, and the strength of the healthcare programs at Virginia Western Community College,” said Sullivan. “Their unwavering dedication continues to play a vital role in preparing skilled professionals who meet the evolving needs of the Roanoke Valley."

As a healthcare-driven region, Virginia Western’s School of Health Professions plays an integral role in filling critical community and workforce needs. Health Professions programs work closely with industry partners to assess shortages, provide quality clinical experiences and implement comprehensive curriculum. The School celebrates a solid footing and many recent successes:

The Nursing Program gained Continuing Accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) through 2032 and recently was named the No. 3 nursing school in Virginia for 2026 by RegisteredNursing.org.

The Occupational Therapy Assistant Program has been granted Candidacy Status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) and welcomed its first cohort of students this fall.

The Radiation Oncology Program has been awarded the highest possible level of accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), receiving continuing accreditation through 2033.

The Medical Laboratory Technology Program welcomes U.S. Air Force Major (Ret.) Crystal Davis as the new MLT Program Head. Before her military retirement Oct. 1, Davis served 22 years as a Medical Laboratory, Biomedical Sciences Corps Officer, with her last assignment at the Pentagon and Defense Health Agency in the Armed Services Blood Program providing blood expertise to the Joint Trauma System, U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Southern Command.

The Physical Therapist Assistant Program saw a first-time national board pass rate of 93.8%, with a 100% employment rate for its first two years of graduates in 2024 and 2025.

The Radiography Program, which Nolley has headed, celebrates a five-year national board registry pass rate of 94.6%; a five-year employment rate of 100%; and a five-year completion rate of 94.9%. The program currently holds an eight-year maximum accreditation award through 2030.

The Surgical Technology Program registered a 100% pass rate for the 2025 Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) board examination. The program holds full accreditation through 2033.

The Dental Hygiene Program has celebrated a 100% pass rate in both 2024 and 2025 on the national board’s written comprehensive exam, with a 100% pass rate in 2024 and 89.28% pass rate in 2025 on the clinical exam.

The Practical Nursing Program is now admitting a class in both the spring and fall semesters. The practical nursing program maintains full approval through the Virginia Board of Nursing through 2027.

Virginia Western is partnering with Central Virginia Community College to gain accreditation approval to offer an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Paramedic degree. Beginning this fall in partnership with CVCC, Virginia Western is offering the Introduction to Paramedic Career Studies Certificate (CSC).

Virginia Western also meets the need of the Roanoke region’s healthcare-driven community through short-term workforce programming:

Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA)

Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA)

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)

Dental Radiation Safety Certification

EKG Technician

Phlebotomy

Registered Central Service Technician (Sterile Processing)

“As we look ahead, Virginia Western Health Professions remains steadfast in strengthening the foundation of our programs while continuing to foster meaningful collaboration with our valued community partners,” said Nolley. “Our dedication remains in cultivating a dynamic learning environment where future health professionals are empowered to lead with compassion, integrity, clinical excellence, competence and a lifelong commitment to learning and service.”

