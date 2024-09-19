Virginia Western Community College Expands Offerings at Greenfield Education & Training Center

A celebration of the new programs and facilities will be marked with a ribbon cutting and open house on September 26, 2024.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce the expansion of its educational offerings at the Greenfield Education & Training Center, a key facility serving the Botetourt region. The 40,000-square-foot center has long been a cornerstone for delivering career training and education to regional employers, employees and citizens. Previously focused on providing career studies certificates in Welding and Commercial Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, the center is now enhancing its offerings with new healthcare programming.

Expand Virginia Western Community College

To mark this development, Virginia Western Community College invites the community to an open house event on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The Greenfield Education & Training Center is located at 57 South Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m., featuring remarks by representatives from the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Western Community College. Following the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and take part in guided tours of the newly added programs. The tours will include a closer look at the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and Phlebotomy programs, alongside the existing Welding program.

Marty Sullivan, Dean of Health Professions at Virginia Western Community College, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We are pleased to broaden our educational offerings at the Greenfield Education & Training Center. This facility has always been a vital resource for career and technical training, and the addition of healthcare programs will further our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community. We look forward to showcasing these new opportunities and continuing to support the workforce development of the region.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m. Location: Greenfield Education & Training Center, 57 South Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides academic programs and workforce training along with online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.