Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces 2025-26 Scholarship Recipients

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $198,111 in general scholarships to 121 students attending Virginia Western Community College.

In 2024-25, the Educational Foundation also established these new general scholarships:

Blue Ridge Wildflower Society Scholarship in Honor of Rich Crites

Lottie G. & Roy E. Flora Annual and Endowed Scholarships

Rizgar Shawkat and Enaas Abdullah Shawkat Endowed Scholarship

Trees Virginia Annual Scholarship

“A Voice for All Students: Virginia Western’s Student Ambassador Program” is a short film that features the stories of Virginia Western scholarship recipients as they lead campus tours and orientations all while building new leadership skills. View it at virginiawestern.edu/foundation.

For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or amansfield@virginiawestern.edu.

2025-26 Recipient Scholarship Award(s)

Ashton Abajace

Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship

Zakaria Al - Bahlani

David L. Nickerson Honorary Endowed Scholarship

Alexandra Algeier

Beverly & Leon Harris Occupational/Technical Scholarship

Melissa Andersen

J. David and Mary Ann Wine Endowed Scholarship

Joan Anthony

Brown & Sons Farm Annual Scholarship and Continental Societies Endowed Scholarship

Maureen Arthur

Glenna H. Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Women in Business, established by Edwin C. Hall and Virginia Western to Virginia Tech Start Up Scholarship

Teresa Baker

Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship

Bryan Barger

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Elise Barnes

Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship

Adam Beecher

Garnett E. & Patsy T. Smith Endowed Scholarship

Mikayla Belanger

Petroleum Marketers, Inc. Endowed Scholarship

Emmaline Bell

Gordon C. and Jean Willis Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Dylan Bender

J.K. and Donna Speas Annual Scholarship

Brahim Benhammou

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Tigist Sophia Blaszak

Bridging the Gap Endowed Scholarship

Emma Bowman

Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship

Savannah Brewbaker

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Cole Brunelli

The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Ashlyn Burke

Beverly & Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Scholarship

Naclaya Burnett

Dr. Donna Harpold Memorial Annual Scholarship

Emma Caldwell

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Julianna Carpenter

Judy Hackworth Memorial Annual Scholarship and William and Yolanda Salyers, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Merissa Casey

James Mark Mitchell Memorial Art Endowed Scholarship and Virginia Western BIPOC Annual Scholarship

Brittany Cole

Al Pollard Memorial Endowed Scholarship for the Culinary Arts

Zachary Conklin

American Sign Language Endowed Scholarship and The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Cassandra Counts

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Hollie Craig

Katherine Futrell Memorial Endowed Scholarship and The Charlotte Woolwine Scholarship Fund for Sole Caregivers of Minor Dependents

Josephine Crowder

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Olivia Davidson

Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Sarah Davies

Gertrude Light Hubbard Endowed Scholarship and Mike Bassett Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Zavier Isaac DiStefano

Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship

Davis Dixon

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Sheridan Dooley

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Mayson Duncan

John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship

Nataizsha Earnest

Lorraine Pleasants Memorial Annual Scholarship

Caelyn England

Trees Virginia Annual Scholarship

Jennifer Espino

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Milla Farrington

Dennis R. Cronk Endowed Scholarship

Lena Ferrell

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Courtney Freeland

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Laurel Freeman

Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Esaias Galford

Business, Technology & Trades Annual Scholarship in honor of Deborah A. Yancey and Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Haley Gott

Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship

Madeline Graboyes

Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship and Stanard & Betty Lanford Endowed Scholarship

Zachariah Graham

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Gabrielle Greimel

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Connor Hall

Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Payton Hall

The Louise R. Lester Foundation Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western

Aidan Hardy

Fralin & Waldron, Inc. Endowed Scholarship in Memory of Craig E. Via

Keegan Harnish

Brooke Ferguson Memorial Scholarship

Anatacia Harris

Lewis-Gale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship

Savannah Hart

Sallie & Elsie Williamson Endowed Scholarship

Tabitha Hartman

The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Kathryn Hayes

John Mathis, MD & Krista Crawford-Mathis Endowed Scholarship

Gissell Hernandez-Zuniga

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation Endowed Scholarship and Orrin Clifton Annual Scholarship

Shannon Hoey

Dr. Elizabeth W. Payne Endowed Scholarship

Regina Huff

Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship

Gabriel Ingraham

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Caedyn Irvin

Roanoke Valley Academy of Medicine Alliance Foundation Endowed Scholarship

Katherine Jones

Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship

David Kasperski

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship and John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship

Lauren Kelley

Lucian Y. & June B. Grove Honorary Endowed Scholarship

Haley Killian

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Judith King

Connie Stephens May Scholarship and Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship

Siobhan King

Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke Annual Scholarship and Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Payne Endowed Scholarship

Rosie Klakamp

Lewis-Gale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship

Ayden Knowles

Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County Endowed Scholarship

Lily Kroese

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Makalyn Lam

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Griffin Land

Dolores Martin Skelly Endowed Scholarship and The Flippin Family Endowed Scholarship

Talicee Landes

The Louise R. Lester Foundation Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western

Caitlin Laughlin

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Juan Leon

Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Rachel Little

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Cecilia Maiolo

Elisabeth "Liz" Reed Carter Educational Annual Scholarship and Employee Family Scholarship

Alexis McGuire

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Steven Mckee

Roanoke Electric Steel Corp. Endowed Scholarship

Jessica Meadows

Foot Levelers Endowed Scholarship

Mishawn Merchant

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Mackenzie Morris

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Cassidy Moss

Nursing Endowed Scholarship

Nargis Noorzad

Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship and Dr. Betty Turner Shepherd Nursing Endowed Scholarship

Dominick Ostrander

Gerry Montgomery Meador Endowed Scholarship

Lauren Overfelt

The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Laine Pennylegion

The Blue Ridge Wildflower Society Scholarship in Honor of Rich Crites

Raymond Perez

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Sierra Peters

Madeline Brown Dearing and Gertrude Brown Logan Endowed Scholarship

AJ Poe

ITT Exelis Endowed Scholarship

Kaitlyn Pressley

Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship and Second Chance Annual Scholarship

Amber Puckett

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Miyah Riley

Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust

Roni Rincon - Osorio

William Milton Meador Endowed Scholarship

Julia Roadcap

Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship and Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust

Adriana Sanchez-Popoca

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Rylie Schmidt

Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship and Delta Dental Endowed Scholarship for Dental Hygiene

Kevin Schulz

John Hall and Chris Tucker Honorary Endowed Scholarship

Blake Shaner

Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust and SunTrust Community Service Endowed Scholarship

Uzair Sheikh

Employee Giving Annual Scholarship and McFarland Endowed Scholarship

Cody Shelton

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Rachel Smith

Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust

Kaylynn Sowder

Friendship Annual Scholarship

Avrie Stevens

Rita Halsey David Radiography Endowed Scholarship and Shentel Foundation Annual Scholarship

Lisa Szczesniak

Bent Mountain Center Annual Scholarship and Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association Foundation Scholarship

Noah Tillman

Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust

Sara Trent

Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship

Danielle Velkoff

Diana D. Good Memorial Scholarship and Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Jasmine Ware

Peter and Roseta Skelly Endowed Scholarship and The Charlotte Woolwine Scholarship Fund for Sole Caregivers of Minor Dependents

Laine Wegener

Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship

Drew Whitson

Dr. J. Andrew Archer Memorial Annual Scholarship and Second Chance Annual Scholarship

Michael Wilborne

Richard J. Gaynor Memorial Scholarship

Elise Wright

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Elliott Yearout-Patton

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Kimberly Young

Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship

Hagar Youssef

Lottie G. & Roy E. Flora Annual Scholarship

Asma Yousufzai

Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.