Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces 2025-26 Scholarship Recipients

Virginia Western
The 2025-26 Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship cohort pose for a photo at their August 21, 2025 welcome dinner.
The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $198,111 in general scholarships to 121 students attending Virginia Western Community College.
In 2024-25, the Educational Foundation also established these new general scholarships:
- Blue Ridge Wildflower Society Scholarship in Honor of Rich Crites
- Lottie G. & Roy E. Flora Annual and Endowed Scholarships
- Rizgar Shawkat and Enaas Abdullah Shawkat Endowed Scholarship
- Trees Virginia Annual Scholarship
“A Voice for All Students: Virginia Western’s Student Ambassador Program” is a short film that features the stories of Virginia Western scholarship recipients as they lead campus tours and orientations all while building new leadership skills. View it at virginiawestern.edu/foundation.
For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or amansfield@virginiawestern.edu.
2025-26 Recipient Scholarship Award(s)
- Ashton Abajace
- Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship
- Zakaria Al - Bahlani
- David L. Nickerson Honorary Endowed Scholarship
- Alexandra Algeier
- Beverly & Leon Harris Occupational/Technical Scholarship
- Melissa Andersen
- J. David and Mary Ann Wine Endowed Scholarship
- Joan Anthony
- Brown & Sons Farm Annual Scholarship and Continental Societies Endowed Scholarship
- Maureen Arthur
- Glenna H. Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Women in Business, established by Edwin C. Hall and Virginia Western to Virginia Tech Start Up Scholarship
- Teresa Baker
- Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
- Bryan Barger
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Elise Barnes
- Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
- Adam Beecher
- Garnett E. & Patsy T. Smith Endowed Scholarship
- Mikayla Belanger
- Petroleum Marketers, Inc. Endowed Scholarship
- Emmaline Bell
- Gordon C. and Jean Willis Memorial Endowed Scholarship
- Dylan Bender
- J.K. and Donna Speas Annual Scholarship
- Brahim Benhammou
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Tigist Sophia Blaszak
- Bridging the Gap Endowed Scholarship
- Emma Bowman
- Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
- Savannah Brewbaker
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Cole Brunelli
- The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Ashlyn Burke
- Beverly & Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Scholarship
- Naclaya Burnett
- Dr. Donna Harpold Memorial Annual Scholarship
- Emma Caldwell
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Julianna Carpenter
- Judy Hackworth Memorial Annual Scholarship and William and Yolanda Salyers, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
- Merissa Casey
- James Mark Mitchell Memorial Art Endowed Scholarship and Virginia Western BIPOC Annual Scholarship
- Brittany Cole
- Al Pollard Memorial Endowed Scholarship for the Culinary Arts
- Zachary Conklin
- American Sign Language Endowed Scholarship and The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Cassandra Counts
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Hollie Craig
- Katherine Futrell Memorial Endowed Scholarship and The Charlotte Woolwine Scholarship Fund for Sole Caregivers of Minor Dependents
- Josephine Crowder
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Olivia Davidson
- Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Sarah Davies
- Gertrude Light Hubbard Endowed Scholarship and Mike Bassett Memorial Endowed Scholarship
- Zavier Isaac DiStefano
- Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
- Davis Dixon
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Sheridan Dooley
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Mayson Duncan
- John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship
- Nataizsha Earnest
- Lorraine Pleasants Memorial Annual Scholarship
- Caelyn England
- Trees Virginia Annual Scholarship
- Jennifer Espino
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Milla Farrington
- Dennis R. Cronk Endowed Scholarship
- Lena Ferrell
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Courtney Freeland
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Laurel Freeman
- Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Esaias Galford
- Business, Technology & Trades Annual Scholarship in honor of Deborah A. Yancey and Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Haley Gott
- Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship
- Madeline Graboyes
- Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship and Stanard & Betty Lanford Endowed Scholarship
- Zachariah Graham
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Gabrielle Greimel
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Connor Hall
- Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Payton Hall
- The Louise R. Lester Foundation Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western
- Aidan Hardy
- Fralin & Waldron, Inc. Endowed Scholarship in Memory of Craig E. Via
- Keegan Harnish
- Brooke Ferguson Memorial Scholarship
- Anatacia Harris
- Lewis-Gale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship
- Savannah Hart
- Sallie & Elsie Williamson Endowed Scholarship
- Tabitha Hartman
- The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Kathryn Hayes
- John Mathis, MD & Krista Crawford-Mathis Endowed Scholarship
- Gissell Hernandez-Zuniga
- Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation Endowed Scholarship and Orrin Clifton Annual Scholarship
- Shannon Hoey
- Dr. Elizabeth W. Payne Endowed Scholarship
- Regina Huff
- Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship
- Gabriel Ingraham
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Caedyn Irvin
- Roanoke Valley Academy of Medicine Alliance Foundation Endowed Scholarship
- Katherine Jones
- Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
- David Kasperski
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship and John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship
- Lauren Kelley
- Lucian Y. & June B. Grove Honorary Endowed Scholarship
- Haley Killian
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Judith King
- Connie Stephens May Scholarship and Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship
- Siobhan King
- Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke Annual Scholarship and Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Payne Endowed Scholarship
- Rosie Klakamp
- Lewis-Gale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship
- Ayden Knowles
- Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County Endowed Scholarship
- Lily Kroese
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Makalyn Lam
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Griffin Land
- Dolores Martin Skelly Endowed Scholarship and The Flippin Family Endowed Scholarship
- Talicee Landes
- The Louise R. Lester Foundation Annual Scholarship at Virginia Western
- Caitlin Laughlin
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Juan Leon
- Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Rachel Little
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Cecilia Maiolo
- Elisabeth "Liz" Reed Carter Educational Annual Scholarship and Employee Family Scholarship
- Alexis McGuire
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Steven Mckee
- Roanoke Electric Steel Corp. Endowed Scholarship
- Jessica Meadows
- Foot Levelers Endowed Scholarship
- Mishawn Merchant
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Mackenzie Morris
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Cassidy Moss
- Nursing Endowed Scholarship
- Nargis Noorzad
- Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship and Dr. Betty Turner Shepherd Nursing Endowed Scholarship
- Dominick Ostrander
- Gerry Montgomery Meador Endowed Scholarship
- Lauren Overfelt
- The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship
- Laine Pennylegion
- The Blue Ridge Wildflower Society Scholarship in Honor of Rich Crites
- Raymond Perez
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Sierra Peters
- Madeline Brown Dearing and Gertrude Brown Logan Endowed Scholarship
- AJ Poe
- ITT Exelis Endowed Scholarship
- Kaitlyn Pressley
- Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship and Second Chance Annual Scholarship
- Amber Puckett
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Miyah Riley
- Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust
- Roni Rincon - Osorio
- William Milton Meador Endowed Scholarship
- Julia Roadcap
- Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship and Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust
- Adriana Sanchez-Popoca
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Rylie Schmidt
- Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship and Delta Dental Endowed Scholarship for Dental Hygiene
- Kevin Schulz
- John Hall and Chris Tucker Honorary Endowed Scholarship
- Blake Shaner
- Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust and SunTrust Community Service Endowed Scholarship
- Uzair Sheikh
- Employee Giving Annual Scholarship and McFarland Endowed Scholarship
- Cody Shelton
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Rachel Smith
- Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust
- Kaylynn Sowder
- Friendship Annual Scholarship
- Avrie Stevens
- Rita Halsey David Radiography Endowed Scholarship and Shentel Foundation Annual Scholarship
- Lisa Szczesniak
- Bent Mountain Center Annual Scholarship and Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association Foundation Scholarship
- Noah Tillman
- Martha & William Adams Scholarship Trust
- Sara Trent
- Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
- Danielle Velkoff
- Diana D. Good Memorial Scholarship and Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
- Jasmine Ware
- Peter and Roseta Skelly Endowed Scholarship and The Charlotte Woolwine Scholarship Fund for Sole Caregivers of Minor Dependents
- Laine Wegener
- Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
- Drew Whitson
- Dr. J. Andrew Archer Memorial Annual Scholarship and Second Chance Annual Scholarship
- Michael Wilborne
- Richard J. Gaynor Memorial Scholarship
- Elise Wright
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Elliott Yearout-Patton
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Kimberly Young
- Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
- Hagar Youssef
- Lottie G. & Roy E. Flora Annual Scholarship
- Asma Yousufzai
- Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.
ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION
The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.