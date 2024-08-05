Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces Lugar, Millner, Penn and Ramey Joining Board of Directors

× 1 of 4 Expand Virginia Western Community College John Lugar, President, Virginia Varsity Transfer Inc. × 2 of 4 Expand Virginia Western Community College Jamal Millner, President, M3: GRAFIX × 3 of 4 Expand Virginia Western Community College Angela Penn, CEO and President, Total Action for Progress (TAP) × 4 of 4 Expand Virginia Western Community College Craig T. Ramey, Ph.D., Research Professor and Distinguished Research Scholar of Human Development, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC Prev Next

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces four new at-large members to its Board of Directors:

John Lugar, President, Virginia Varsity Transfer Inc.

Jamal Millner, President, M3: GRAFIX

Angela Penn, CEO and President, Total Action for Progress (TAP)

Craig T. Ramey, Ph.D., Research Professor and Distinguished Research Scholar of Human Development, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

The volunteer Board of Directors guides the Educational Foundation’s mission as an independent nonprofit organization supporting student scholarships, faculty development and endowment initiatives at Virginia Western Community College. Board members are the driving force behind Virginia Western’s Community College Access Program (CCAP), a successful public-private partnership that provides up to two years of tuition to eligible students, and the Virginia Western Forward Fund unrestricted endowment.

As of 2024, the Educational Foundation is led by: Deborah L. Petrine, chair; Russell Ellett, vice chair; Tammy Moss Finley, secretary: Chris Carey, treasurer; William Farrell II, immediate past-chair; and College President Dr. Robert H. Sandel.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.