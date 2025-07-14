Virginia Western Nursing Program Gains Continuing Accreditation Through 2032

For the second consecutive year, 100% of program graduates pass the NCLEX-RN licensure exam on their first attempt.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted Continuing Accreditation status through 2032 to the Nursing Program at Virginia Western Community College.

Virginia Western Community College’s Nursing Program is positioned for the future, achieving Continuing Accreditation status through 2032.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) bestowed the designation on the Associate of Applied Science degree program in April and notified the College in May following an extensive process.

ACEN did not mark any stipulations on Virginia Western’s accreditation status, and the organization has scheduled the next evaluation visit for fall 2032.

Dr. Kelley Pennell, Coordinator of Nursing at Virginia Western

“The program’s achievement of Continued Accreditation demonstrates the dedication of the faculty and staff of the program. This amazing accomplishment could not have been achieved without the hard work of those individuals and the support of the college’s president and administration,” said Dr. Kelley Pennell, Coordinator of Nursing at Virginia Western, who oversees the Associate of Applied Science (AAS, prelicensure-RN) Nursing Program.

The Nursing Program has continued to see stellar results for its AAS graduates, who must pass the National Council Licensure Examination to become registered nurses. The 2024 AAS cohort achieved a 100% pass rate on first attempt for the NCLEX-RN. The national average of graduates from associate degree programs passing the NCLEX-RN on first attempt was 90.6% in 2024.

This was the second consecutive year that program graduates registered 100% success, after nursing faculty initiated a coaching program that started improving scores drastically in 2022. This year’s program graduates are taking the NCLEX this summer, and results will become official in January 2026.

“Earning continued accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing allows Virginia Western Community College’s Nursing Program to continue to serve the students and community with an excellent, quality-driven program,” said Pennell. “I am honored to work with such an amazing group of individuals who are so dedicated to student success.”

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.