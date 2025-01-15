Virginia Western to Offer New Hydroponics Course Starting February 19, 2025

× Expand Blue Ridge Hydroponics Hydroponic farming, like the display shown here from Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Salem, VA, provides an innovative method of growing plants without soil, using nutrient-rich water and technology. Virginia Western will launch an eight-week hydroponics course starting February 19, 2025, to provide students with a comprehensive introduction to hydroponic farming.

Virginia Western Community College will launch a hydroponics course starting February 19, 2025. This eight-session course, which runs weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through April 9, 2025, will provide students with a comprehensive introduction to hydroponic farming, an innovative method of growing plants without soil, using nutrient-rich water and technology.

Hydroponics offers an efficient, sustainable way to grow a variety of crops in a controlled environment, allowing for year-round production and minimizing the use of water and land resources. This course will explore the principles behind hydroponics, from the basic technology and equipment to setting up and maintaining a hydroponic system. The course will benefit individuals looking to grow plants at home, launch a small business, or build a career in the booming field of controlled-environment agriculture.

“We are thrilled to offer this new course, which is an excellent opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in a cutting-edge area of agriculture,” said Amy White, Dean of STEM and Workforce Solutions at Virginia Western. “Hydroponics provides a solution to food production challenges while also offering a career path in a growing industry that values innovation and sustainability.”

The course will meet on the Virginia Western campus, and the registration cost is $295. Those interested in enrolling must do so by Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

This program is made possible thanks to funding from Farm Credit of Virginias, which awarded Virginia Western one of seven Agricultural Career Enhancement (ACE) grants for postsecondary institutions in the region. The ACE program aims to support agricultural career development by providing funding for educational initiatives that foster workforce readiness in areas like agricultural sciences, technology, education and agribusiness.

“We are proud to support this important educational initiative at Virginia Western,” said Jamie Kinsey, Chairperson of the Farm Credit of Virginias’ Board of Directors. “Farm Credit remains dedicated to investing in the future of agriculture and rural communities. By supporting institutions that provide practical training and educational opportunities in agriculture, we can help nurture the next generation of innovators and professionals.”

Brad Cornelius, CEO of Farm Credit of Virginias, added, “Our ACE grant program is a prime example of how we’re working to support agriculture and rural communities. We are excited to see the lasting impact this course will have, not only in Roanoke but across the region, as it helps to shape the future of agriculture and prepares students for rewarding careers in controlled environment farming.”

White expressed gratitude to Farm Credit of Virginias for supporting this course through the ACE grant. “This work is in line with other innovations at the College involving agriculture, mechatronics and growing systems,” White said. “We are deeply interested in food security and expanding the ecosystem to address the ever-changing agriculture industry. This class is an opportunity for community members to experience this industry firsthand.”

For more information on the course or to register, please visit the Virginia Western website or contact us at (540) 857-6076 or enroll@virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.