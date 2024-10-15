× Expand Virginia Western Community College Virginia Western welcomes back AVP of Human Resources Jennifer Pittman

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Pittman as Associate Vice President of Human Resources. Pittman brings a wealth of experience and a strong educational background to her new role.

Pittman served most recently as Corporate HR Director at Virginia Transformer Corporation. Previously, she worked at Virginia Western from 2015 to 2022, where she honed her human resources skills and developed a deep understanding of organizational dynamics. She also spent 11 years at Carilion Clinic, serving the majority of that time as HR Business Director.

Pittman holds both a bachelor's in Psychology and a master's degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Radford University.

Returning to the AVP of HR role at Virginia Western, Pittman relayed a profound sense of homecoming coming back to the college. “Some things changed while I was away,” she said, expressing her excitement about returning, “but the core of what I love about the college stayed the same.” Pittman said she is eager to reacquaint herself with the campus community, understand current strategic plans and priorities, and work to effectively lead through her role.

