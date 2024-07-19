Virginia Western Welcomes New Nursing Director

Dr. Kelley Pennell has two decades of nursing experience and leadership.

Virginia Western Community College would like to welcome Dr. Kelley Pennell as the College’s new nursing director in the Associate of Applied Science (prelicensure-RN) Nursing Program.

Pennell has been a registered nurse for over 20 years, an advanced practice nurse for 15 years and is board certified as a clinical nurse specialist in adult health. She holds a DNP in Executive Leadership Concentration from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio; MSN-Adult Holistic Nursing Clinical Nurse Specialist from the University of Texas at Austin; and BS in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, Santa Clara, Calif.

“I am excited to be a part of the Virginia Western Nursing Program and reap the rewards of the partnership between myself, the administration, nursing faculty, and students,” Pennell said. “Virginia Western already has a stellar nursing program and I hope together we can elevate it even higher.”

Prior to joining Virginia Western on June 25, Pennell served as director and faculty member of the RN-BSN Program at Galveston College in Galveston, Texas. She has previously served as the Texas undergraduate programs director at National American University; campus president, Chamberlain University San Antonio Campus; and clinical instructor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Pennell as Virginia Western’s new nursing director of the AAS (pre-licensure RN) Nursing program,” said Marilyn Herbert-Ashton, vice president of institutional advancement and dean of nursing at Virginia Western. “Dr. Pennell has a robust portfolio of innovative and transformative leadership and excellence in nursing education. Her history of successful leadership as well as genuine care for students, faculty, staff, and community collectively will elevate the Nursing Program to achieve even greater success.”

Pennell is passionate about patient care, specifically patients that have chronic pain, and has traveled throughout Texas presenting pain-related best practice information at leading Texas medical organizational conferences. She also has volunteered in the Medical Reserves Corps in Galveston and Harris counties.

She translates that focus to the classroom. “I feel honored that students allow me to be a small part of their educational journey to becoming a nurse,” Pennell said. “My decision to become involved in nursing education has been one of the most rewarding of my career.”

