Virginia Western’s CCAP Accepting Applications Through February 1

489 students are attending the college this fall, thanks to the public/private funding partnership.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College Roanoke City CCAP student and Virginia Western student ambassador Yassine Abdelkader.

Thanks to the private-public community partnership that funds the Community College Access Program (CCAP), 489 students are attending Virginia Western Community College tuition-free this fall.

Since 2008, public localities and private donors have united in support of CCAP, which is the largest “free college” program at a Virginia community college. CCAP provides up to two years of tuition for recent high school graduates who meet program requirements, as funding allows. More than 4,400 Roanoke Valley students have participated in the program as of fall 2024.

“We are especially proud of our sustained commitment to scholarship support in our region,” said Deborah L. Petrine, Chair of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with Virginia Western Community College that administers the program. “Our community has invested in these students, year after year, and sees CCAP as vital to economic development.”

Roanoke region high school seniors may apply for the fall 2025 CCAP scholarship now through Feb. 1, 2025, at virginiawestern.edu/ccap. Applicants must also apply to Virginia Western and complete the Free Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA) by the same date.

Students who are ineligible to complete the FAFSA can complete the Virginia Alternative State Aid (VASA) application as an alternative, also by the Feb. 1 deadline. The VASA provides state aid only and is for Virginians who have certain nonimmigrant visas, are undocumented, have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status or are otherwise ineligible to file a FAFSA.

Those interested in learning more about CCAP are invited to attend Zoom information sessions Nov. 11, Dec. 12 and Jan. 14. To register for an information session, visit virginiawestern.edu/CCAP.

To stay up-to-date on important CCAP application deadlines, financial aid workshops and more, sign up for text alerts by texting “2025 ccap” to 877-235-2279. (Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help; message and data rates apply.)

For more information about CCAP, see virginiawestern.edu/ccap or contact Carolyn Payne, CCAP Coordinator, at (540) 857-7544 or cpayne@virginiawestern.edu.

Recipients of the CCAP scholarship for 2024-25 are:

