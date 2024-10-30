Virginia Western’s CCAP Accepting Applications Through February 1

489 students are attending the college this fall, thanks to the public/private funding partnership.
Virginia Western Community College
Roanoke City CCAP student and Virginia Western student ambassador Yassine Abdelkader.
Thanks to the private-public community partnership that funds the Community College Access Program (CCAP), 489 students are attending Virginia Western Community College tuition-free this fall.
Since 2008, public localities and private donors have united in support of CCAP, which is the largest “free college” program at a Virginia community college. CCAP provides up to two years of tuition for recent high school graduates who meet program requirements, as funding allows. More than 4,400 Roanoke Valley students have participated in the program as of fall 2024.
“We are especially proud of our sustained commitment to scholarship support in our region,” said Deborah L. Petrine, Chair of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with Virginia Western Community College that administers the program. “Our community has invested in these students, year after year, and sees CCAP as vital to economic development.”
Roanoke region high school seniors may apply for the fall 2025 CCAP scholarship now through Feb. 1, 2025, at virginiawestern.edu/ccap. Applicants must also apply to Virginia Western and complete the Free Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA) by the same date.
Students who are ineligible to complete the FAFSA can complete the Virginia Alternative State Aid (VASA) application as an alternative, also by the Feb. 1 deadline. The VASA provides state aid only and is for Virginians who have certain nonimmigrant visas, are undocumented, have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status or are otherwise ineligible to file a FAFSA.
Those interested in learning more about CCAP are invited to attend Zoom information sessions Nov. 11, Dec. 12 and Jan. 14. To register for an information session, visit virginiawestern.edu/CCAP.
To stay up-to-date on important CCAP application deadlines, financial aid workshops and more, sign up for text alerts by texting “2025 ccap” to 877-235-2279. (Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help; message and data rates apply.)
For more information about CCAP, see virginiawestern.edu/ccap or contact Carolyn Payne, CCAP Coordinator, at (540) 857-7544 or cpayne@virginiawestern.edu.
Recipients of the CCAP scholarship for 2024-25 are:
BOTETOURT COUNTY
1ST YEAR
MacKenzie Alford, Garrett Allen, Christian Bard, Samantha Benavidez, Alyssa Bowles, Jillian Broughman, Joshua Clubb, Casey Cunningham, Kerrianne Desai, Sheldon Dimmick, Alex Eastman, Ricco Fernandez, Brianna Fieschel, Shanandoah Forson, Ethan Frank, Hannah Frazier, Breanna Gill, Hannah Hall, Samara Hambrick-King, Leah Harrell, Nathaniel Howes, Natalie Hughes, Jesse Knight, Grayson Koloda, Talicee Landes, Hailey Lusk, Joseph Manello, Briar Marsh, Jack Metheny, Mikayla Parker, Jennifer Pressley, Allison Sheets and Ethan Taylor
2ND YEAR
Courtney Amos, Kendall Bennington, Craig Bowyer, Faith Brandt, Kaitlin Burks, Lena Chandler, Zachary Crawford, Aidan Dietrich, Lydia Dobbs, Wyatt Duckworth, Kyle Flinchum, Alan Gallimore, Taylor Gunter, Savannah Hare, Reagan Harris, Faira Horne, Clay Houston, Sydney Jones, Ella-Grace King, Maxim Krimski, Cyrus LeNoir, Sarah Lucas, Micah McClure, Ryley McKinney, Grace Montgomery, Kayla Myers, Tyler Newsome, Emily Nolan, Chase Peery, Brianna Pigeon, Miyah Riley, Isabella Roberts, Cameron Rodgers, Aidan Rothwell, Jordan Shrewsbury, Brogan Shutts, Sydney Smith, Jonas Wilkes, Ethan Wilson and Courtney Zerrilla
3rd YEAR
Jackson Butler, Lorien Griffith, Andrew Lawhorne, Brianna LeBlanc, Meredith Moran, Gabrielle Pickle and Elias Whitt
CRAIG COUNTY
1ST YEAR
Savannah Cady, Ashton Early, Eliza Muncey, Hannah Ratliff and Skyler Rodrigues
2ND YEAR
Tanner Davis and Kaitlyn Radford
3rd YEAR
Autumn Hutchison
FRANKLIN COUNTY
1ST YEAR
Morgan Anderson, Lia Baker, Grace Barnes, Autumn Barnett, Kyndal Bennett, Madison Bray, Jacob Brown, Chloe Coleman, Amarianna Craghead, Logan Davis, Camille de Boer, Alec Dow, Delaney Foley, Payton Foley, Skylar Fox, Christian Goad, Ashlynn Haigler, Kortney Hartman, Gavin Havens, Paige Havens, Aiden Hylton, Aaliyah James, Jones Kiersten, Robbie Knott, Kara LaPradd, Aundrea Lineberry, Maria Linn, Jose Lozano Torres, Jordan Martin, Savannah McClintic, Kadance Mills, Hannah Morris, Autumn Pate, Jenna Pate, Elizabeth Penantel, Tyler Scott, Madelyn Shafer, Azariah Smith, Brooklyn Smith, Emily Smith, Lucas Snead, Magdalene Ventry, Joseph Wade, Damon Wibalda, Jake Winemiller and Paiten Wray
2ND YEAR
Katelynn Altice, Kaylee Altice, Nastazja Bennett, Emma Bowman, Harley Brooks, Teresa Carroll, Wendy Carter, Zac Chittum, Catherine Dickenson, Marshall Dickerson, Olive Dill, Olivia Dow, Stone Gibbs, Aiden Hall, Rylee Hall, Zachery Haynes, Caleb Henderson, Michael Jones, Payton Jones, Donald Lampley, William Leary, Danielle Ledbetter, Nicolas Leon Guzman, Lakota Pridgen, Gavin Pulley, Madison Regan, Anna Rider, Amanda Roberts, Hunter Shively, Lindsey Smith, Morgan Sydenstricker and Selah Wright
3rd YEAR
Robert David, Krista Dudley, Grace Hahn, Michael Shanahan, Sadie Sheppard, Hailey Vanover and Zoey Wood
ROANOKE CITY
1ST YEAR
Yassine Abdelkader, Youssef Abdelkader, Mohammed Albarakat, Mindi Alvarado, Cindy Argueta, Stephany Argueta, Anna Bagby, Craig Bailey, Marquis Becks, Jayda Bonds, Andrew Boothe, Harmony Bowes, Daniel Bowman, Danielle Brown, Kaylee Chau, Llareli Clayborne, Griffin Craig, Laura Dang, Kharma Decourcey, Kylee Dietiker, Terrionna Dillard, Parker Drumheller, Arcelia Espinosa, Joshua Foster, Taylor Franklin, Anne Frazier, Pujan Ghorsai, Hailey Graham, Micah Gray, Kiernan Henry, Stephany Hernandez, Sadie Hiner, Lane Hinojosa-Stanfill, Alicia Hubbard, Joshua Hunt, Saul Jimenez-Aguilar, Chanell Johnson, Jasmine Jones, Thomas Latham, Samuael Lemon, Makenna Liberi, Yuliana Linares, Michaela Lucas, Cecilia Maiolo, Jacqueline Mazyck, Alexa McDaniel, Alexandria McGarry, Kaniya McGeorge, Jacqueline Miller, Gabriela Montoya Barrientos, Jalie Morton, Niema Muse, Do Anh Linh Nguyen, Donna Nguyen, Anna Pajak, Kamryn Perdue, Kylee Poff, Hannah Pohlman, Chaelin Poindexter, Camryn Proctor, Minda Ramirez, Wendy Ramos, Victor Rebollar-Reyes, Leigh Richardson, Nahum Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez-Soto, Edwin Sainvil, Ryder Sanders, Jaydon Saunders, Niyokufasha Seraphine, Devin Shorter, Connor Sink, Kahlia Smith, Braden Stone, Gavin Sweeney, Delaney Tumulak, Kamren Turpin, Sara Vil, Rainer Vladu, Elijah Watson-Lewis, Darryl Wilson III, Tianna Young and Alex Ziegler
2ND YEAR
Sungula Ayamba, Benjamin Bonesteel, Moises Castaneda, Nicholas Cothran, Jamar Davis, Kateleigh Dillon, Levi Duncan, Jazavier Ezekiel, Stephanie Gonzalez-Cordoba, Reilly Hill, Lucas Kennedy, Micah Keyser-Rothgery, Taliyah Kotz, Benjamin Kraciuk, Matthew Kreppeneck, Alexander Lopez- Bravo, Abina Magar, Gavin Manning, Gwenyth McCormick, Mariah Mitchell, Deepak Monger, Kimberly Parrish, Benson Pietrzyk, Charles Preston, Eleanor Reddan, George Songer, Joshua Spencer, Sapana Tamang and James Weeks
3rd YEAR
Aryal Allie, Mario Ball, India Best, Travis Dean, Zavier DiStefano, Puspa Ghorsai, Ayanna Gibens, Jonathan Guerrant, Lorin Hanger, Cristal Hernandez- Cortes, Shrouq Ibrahim, Eamon Lash, Nicholas Maiolo, Erynn Martin, Lacie Oyler, Alexandra Rodriguez, Jeffrey Sebastian and Onaca Umak
ROANOKE COUNTY
1ST YEAR
Raelyn Adams, Javeria Adnan, Tristen Akers, Kylie Altizer, Elmer Argueta Nolasco, Jayden Armstrong, Ana Avila Bejarano, Julia Bailey, Emily Banks, Kirsten Barnett, Jane Beheler, Blaine Bishop, Austin Blakeman, Teagan Blatt, Isabella Bonhotel, Christopher Boone, Rhagan Booth, Tyler Booth, Chelsea Brown, Hannah Bryant, Tristan Bunn, Sebastian Burnette, Sedona Canner, James Carr, Zachary Clark, Joshua Clements, Alex Coffey, Jimena Colazo, Carlie Coleman, Kelsey Cone, Rachael Cone, Lucy Cosma, Ryan Crimmins, Evan Custer, Jacob Darnell, Paige Davis, James Dawson, Jose Diaz, Carlos Diaz-Ramos, Shaylen Donald, Conor Duffy, Maggie Dunstan, Jackson Egle, Andrew Enyart, Samuel Ferris, Colt Fleenor, Camden Freeland, Jillian Funk, Brennan Garrett, Karley Gaylor, Nicholas Glenn, Emmerson Gray, Givea Greer, Tessa Griffith, Skylar Grubb, Zachary Guilliams, Andrew Harshbarger, Efcy Harvey, Christopher Haymaker, Halsey Hill, Reagan Hollifield, Abbie Humphhries, Alexander Hunter, Dajanique Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Madison Johnson, Logan Jones, Ashton Kanode, Conner Katerba, Summer Kingery, Watson Koeppel, Jakob Kroese, Olivia Lakner, Garrison Lancaster, Mary Larracas, Philip Linkenhoker, Ashley Linsenman, Alejandro Lopez, Olivia Lyles, Gracyn Matze, Cathryn McCroskey, Riley McGraw, Bryce McGuire, Bryson Mitchem, Harley Morgan, Kylan Nash, Haylie Nichols, Idan Orange, Zachary Palmer, Kristen Patrick, Evan Patterson, Sabri Payne, William Phan, Aidan Phillips, Trace Poindexter, Taylor Polfelt, Aidan Poush, Sidney Price, Joshua Prillaman, Nathan Radmacher, Kara Ragland, Jashly Ramos Checo, Payton Ramsey, William Raymond II, Sydney Read, Ty Read, Ethan Roberson, Annaliese Roragen, Kayleigh Saunders, Sally Saweeres, Xavier Scott, Jacob Shorter, Eden Simmons, Carter Sink, Brycen Smith, Owen Snead, Ian Spaulding, Andrew Styles, Zachary Surface, Ashley Tatum, Hayden Thomas, Mark Thomas, Fiona Thurston, Jordyn Tucker, Colton Venaas, Avery Walsh, Riley Wheeler, Emory Whitehead, MacKenzie Whitlock, Benjamin Williams, Gwyndalynne Wilson, Amelia Winn, Jamie Witt, Cole Wolters-Argenio, Camden Woodard and Penelope Young
2ND YEAR
Arianna Adebiyi, Michael Amoroso, Andrew Ballinger, Ryan Barbour, Sara Bechtold, Chayton Behrens, Hadley Brandetsas, Abigail Brown, Bryce Brunelli, Nicholas Carter, Sara Chapman, Madison Coffer, Megan Coleman, Hannah Cooper, Landon Cox, Ryan Crouch, Elliot Danz, Kiera Davidson, Sheridan Dooley, Colin Doyle, Riley Duncan, Kellan Enos, Justine Fizer, Isabella Franco, Victoria Goodman, Lilymae Gunter, Reese Guth, Breanna Hall, Kailyn Hardy, Olivia Hartman, Nathan Hendrick, Kaiya Hoagland, Sean Hoey, Reese Hood, Cole Jarrett, Bryce Johnson, Brianna Kinnally, Sofia Kouser, Nathaniel Linkous, Jayson Marvin, Zachary McCroskey, Ryan Moore, Elizabeth Morris, Aayusha Neupane, Steven Nguyen, Tori Nininger, Ella Overstreet, Shivani Patel, Andrew Pronko, Hannah Puskar, Madelyn Richardson, Abigail Ricker, Evan Ridinger, Jamie Small, Faith Smith, Kayla Smith, Thoo Lay Soe, Andrew Sowder, Belma Subasic, Lainey Thornhill, Chase Tinsley, James Tozier, Lana Turner, Amra Vatres, Logan Wade, Gracie Walker, Katelyn Wissinger and Carson Wood
3rd YEAR
Brandon Acker, Hailey Bryant, Haley Church, Rachel Cruff, Erin Curtis, Jaylin Delby, Jordan Gearhart, Makayla Grubb, Eva Harner, Noah Hartson, Kailey Henderson, Destinee Holland, Ellyson Hurd, Andrew Kroese, Robbie Kyle, Catherine McCown, Matthew Miles, Alaina Miller, Danielle Moser, Anne Notebaert, Megan Painter, Franchesca Pernot, Jordan Read, Katherine Richards, Javon Saunders, Seth Schindler, Dylan Smith, Elijah Spencer, Chyenne Sweeney, Mackenzie Sylvester, Steven Tingler, Caleb Tinsley, Julie Wang, Grace Willis and Taylor Wood
SALEM
1ST YEAR
Hannah Ahlers, Christopher Christley, Rosemary Cuddy, Isaias Delacruz, Jennifer Diaz, Bari Elmore, Madison Foutz, Micyle Gentry, Megan Gunnell, Jocelynn Harlow, Madison Hickerson, Hailey Johnson, Zachory Kroll, Selyin Lainez-Gamez, Carter Logan, Noah Lucas, Rayna Luz, Anna Mayo, Dakota McGlothlin, Leslie Mohler, Alexis Morris, Joshua Moulse, Aaliyah Nicholson, Mary Grace Passmore, Krish Patel, Sydney Price, Elvin Ramos, Steven Richardson, Soren Roberts, Diego Rondon Vieras, Xavier St. Amour, Sharan Thomas and Conner Williams
2ND YEAR
Taylor Arons, Hunter Bayne, Emma Blevins, Otoniel Bobe Cummings, James Convery, Isabella De Lieto, Thomas Delby, Ayden Fesperman, Alexandria Folden, Sarah Jones, Joshua Kiser, Sean Laughlin, Anesline Lumile, Owen Mossor, Catherine Pugh, Andrew Puthenpurackal, Vance Richards, Elena Sable, Collin Scaggs, Harrison Smith, Connor Weeks, Alyssa Winters and Addison Wolfe
3rd YEAR
Malak Altawel, Zachary DeSouto, Josie Phillips
