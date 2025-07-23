Virginia Western’s Radiation Oncology Program Awarded Continuing Accreditation for 8 Years

The program, which also provides distance learning to Northern Virginia Community College, is unique among community colleges in the state.

× Expand VWCC Virginia Western Radiation Oncology students gain experience using the Virtual Environment Radiotherapy Training (VERT) system, which is used at only 50 educational sites in the United States.

Virginia Western’s Radiation Oncology Program has been awarded the highest possible level of accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), receiving continuing accreditation for eight years.

The two-year Associate of Applied Science degree program in Radiation Oncology prepares students to become radiation therapists, vital members of the allied health team who use ionizing radiation to deliver therapeutic services for cancer treatment.

Virginia Western is the only community college in the state to offer the Radiation Oncology Program. Virginia Western also provides the program through distance learning to Northern Virginia Community College, and NOVA is included in the JRCERT accreditation.

“This achievement is a source of immense pride, validating the program's commitment to excellence and paving the way for its continued growth and success,” said Tillie Conner, Director and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at Virginia Western.

Radiation Oncology students learn using equipment such as the Virtual Environment Radiotherapy Training (VERT) system, which creates a life-size, three-dimensional setting to enhance understanding of radiation therapy planning concepts. Clinical experiences at area health facilities give students understanding of the most modern equipment and techniques available to treat cancer, including the first Cyberknife offered in Virginia.

To prepare for JRCERT accreditation, the program performed rigorous self-evaluation and submitted a comprehensive Self-Study Report, a process that takes a minimum of six months to complete. A site visit in January followed the self-study.

In June, JRCERT granted continuing accreditation status to the program and, pending an interim report in 2029, the next site visit is tentatively scheduled for 2033.

“Being part of an accredited program fosters a culture of excellence among both faculty and students, leading to a more challenging and rewarding learning environment,” Conner said. “This signals to the healthcare community that the program adheres to high professional standards and is dedicated to producing competent and ethical radiation therapists.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.