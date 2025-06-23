VWCC Educational Foundation Reaches $15 Million Goal for Unrestricted Endowment

× Expand Natalee Waters A gala event Saturday, June 14, celebrated Dr. Robert H. “Bobby” Sandel’s educational legacy as he retires after 24 years as president of Virginia Western Community College. Pictured are (from left) Dr. David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System; Dr. Sandel; and Virginia Western Educational Foundation Board Chair Deborah Petrine, who announced that the Virginia Western Forward Fund has reached its initial $15 million fundraising goal.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has reached its initial $15 million fundraising goal for an unrestricted endowment fund, known as the Virginia Western Forward Fund: a vision of Dr. Charles W. Steger, Jr., which will support the College’s long-range strategic goals and positively impact generations of students.

This achievement highlighted a range of institutional achievements and honors announced at a gala event Saturday, June 14, celebrating Dr. Robert H. “Bobby” Sandel’s educational legacy as he retires after 24 years as president of Virginia Western Community College.

Virginia Western Educational Foundation Board Chair Deborah Petrine announced the successful launch of the Virginia Western Forward Fund. “The fund is designed to support initiatives, purposes and projects that strategically move Virginia Western Community College forward in a manner consistent with long-term strategic mission and goals, for the benefit of the College’s service region, stakeholders and constituencies in the greater Roanoke Valley region,” Petrine told attendees at Saturday’s gala event, “A Legacy of Vision,” held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

The Forward Fund originated in the mind of the late Dr. Charles Steger, who chaired the Virginia Western Educational Foundation Board of Directors following his retirement from Virginia Tech’s presidency. In 2016, Steger pinpointed the opportunities that an unrestricted endowment could unlock. “The Board connected with Charles’ vision and Bobby’s leadership and set a goal of $15 million,” Petrine said, with the first gifts to the fund made in 2017. Petrine noted such a fund is rare among community colleges.

Previous to this effort, the majority of the Educational Foundation’s funds contained specific donor restrictions benefiting scholarships, which had been the main focus of fundraising efforts.

The Forward Fund announcement capped a night of tributes and other honors for President Sandel:

Dr. David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, announced that the Virginia Western Local Advisory Board has nominated Sandel for status as President Emeritus. This nomination will be considered by the State Board for Community Colleges upon Sandel’s retirement.

Heywood Fralin, chair of the Educational Foundation Board’s Nominating Committee, revealed a $1 million gift made by George W. Logan to name the Dr. Robert H. Sandel Center for Information Technology in the Hall Family Center for Business Science.

Edwin C. Hall, Foundation Board director emeritus, active assignment, shared that thanks to the generosity of the gala’s guests, the Dr. Robert H. Sandel Endowed Scholarship initially launched by the Newbern Foundation has been fully funded. This scholarship, which will be awarded beginning in fall 2028, will provide assistance for tuition, books and fees for a student enrolled in at least six credits per semester. Applicants must possess a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA, and priority will be given to students demonstrating financial need.

Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb issued a City of Roanoke Proclamation naming June 14, 2025, as Dr. Robert H. Sandel Day. In acknowledgement of Sandel’s integral role in redesigning Colonial Avenue to increase student safety while creating a beautiful educational corridor, Cobb announced the naming of the intersection of Colonial Avenue and McNeil Drive as Sandel Circle.

The gala concluded with a toast thanking Sandel for his integrity, professional excellence and the deep care he has demonstrated for all who learn and grow in this community.

Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield said the event achieved its goal of highlighting his career contributions and the Forward Fund, which will build on Sandel’s legacy of innovation. “When the endowment matures, we’re excited about creative ways to serve and have increased flexibility to be responsive to the community’s changing needs,” she said, such as funding new equipment, starting new educational and training programs, designing initiatives, and staying in step with local business and industry.

“By creating and growing a permanent endowment to sustain and foster innovation now and in perpetuity, Virginia Western is fulfilling its mission, proud of the faith placed in the role of the community college to elevate, enrich and energize social mobility and economic development,” Mansfield said. Fundraising for the endowment, which is designed to permanently generate at least $1 million per year in annual income, will continue.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation assists students in and out of the classroom as they balance their educational goals and real-life demands.