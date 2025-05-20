Virginia Western Community College and James Madison University Announce Articulation Agreement for Biotechnology Students

× Expand Virginia Western Community College Virginia Western’s vice president of academic and workforce solutions, Dr. Elizabeth Wilmer, and James Madison University’s interim provost, Dr. Bob Kolvoord, signed an articulation agreement on Monday, May 19, that will result in a seamless transition for students focusing on the field of biotechnology.

Virginia Western Community College and James Madison University signed an articulation agreement on Monday, May 19, that will result in a seamless transition for students focusing on the field of biotechnology.

Virginia Western students completing the Associate of Science (A.S.) degree in Science with a major in Biotechnology and meeting all requirements will be guaranteed admission to the Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Biotechnology program at James Madison University (JMU). Virginia Western’s vice president of academic and workforce solutions, Dr. Elizabeth Wilmer, and James Madison University’s interim provost, Dr. Bob Kolvoord, signed the articulation agreement in a 2:30 p.m. ceremony in the STEM Building on the Virginia Western campus.

Virginia Western has a strong reputation for preparing students to succeed after transfer, with graduates consistently performing well at four-year institutions across Virginia. The college’s rigorous coursework and emphasis on hands-on learning equip students with the academic and practical skills needed to thrive in upper-division programs.

JMU, where one in six graduates is a transfer student and the transfer retention rate stands at 90%, offers a welcoming and supportive environment for students continuing their education. Together, Virginia Western and James Madison University form a strong partnership, grounded in student success, that ensures a smooth transition for aspiring biotechnology professionals.

“We’re excited to partner with Virginia Western to offer a pathway for biotechnology students to come to JMU to extend their studies,” said Dr. Kolvoord, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at JMU. “Our Biotechnology program offers a hands-on approach where, along with interdisciplinary coursework, students will team with faculty members to pursue research in Biology, Chemistry, or Integrated Science and Technology, and complete internships with partners such as Merck & Co.”

JMU’s Biotechnology program offers a unique, interdisciplinary education that combines core STEM coursework with training in bioinformatics, bioethics, policy and innovation systems. Students also build strong skills in communication, project management and systems thinking.

Hands-on learning is central to JMU’s program, with most students completing multiple lab courses each semester. Around 75% participate in extended faculty-mentored research, and many gain real-world experience through internships with industry leaders.

Virginia Western’s Biotechnology program provides a strong foundation in biology, chemistry and microbiology, with an emphasis on laboratory-based instruction. Students gain practical experience in techniques such as DNA and protein analysis, cell culture, and standard operating procedures through advanced courses like Biotechnology Research Methods and Skills (BIO 250).

“Biotechnology has become a significant economic driver in the Roanoke region,” said Dr. Wilmer, Vice President of Academic and Workforce Solutions at Virginia Western Community College. “Virginia Western’s STEM Dean and faculty have taken a leadership role in growing biotechnology in our region and making Virginia Western a strong contributor of education and training in the field. Our students graduate with relevant knowledge and the practical skills needed to transition smoothly into either the workplace or programs such as JMU’s Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology.”

Virginia Western’s curriculum is aligned with statewide transfer agreements, and students who complete the degree are eligible for guaranteed admission to more than 30 public and private colleges and universities in Virginia. Biotechnology students also have the opportunity to prepare for the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing Exam (BACE), an industry-recognized certification that supports both academic and career advancement.

“This agreement holds such significance for our Biotechnology students who wish to further their education before joining the field,” said Amy White, Dean of Virginia Western’s School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. “I’m thrilled that our students will have a clear pathway to becoming a JMU Biotechnology graduate in four years. This relationship holds special personal significance for me. As a JMU graduate, I am particularly happy to see this opportunity open up for our students. It makes me proud that Virginia Western is securing strong relationships with four-year institutions, and I’m confident that this pathway will provide unique experiences and valuable opportunities for our students. Seeing this become a reality is a dream come true for me.”

Students earning the Associate of Science in Science with a Biotechnology major from Virginia Western will receive a waiver of General Education requirements at James Madison University. Among the requirements, JMU students must complete at least 120 credit hours to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Biotechnology; of these, at least 60 must be completed at a four-year university, and at least 30 must be completed at JMU.

“We are looking forward to connecting with these Biotechnology students throughout their time at Virginia Western through our co-advising program, JMU Next Transfer Advising,” said Jolie Lewis, Associate Vice Provost for Academic Support and Director of Transfer Initiatives at James Madison University. “We hope that by the time they transition to JMU, they will already feel like Dukes, ready to join our vibrant and engaged community of transfer students.”

JMU graduates speak highly of the program: 95% of recent Biotech grads were glad that they chose the major and would recommend it to another student with similar interests.

Recent JMU graduates are pursuing Ph.D., Master's, and Professional Health degrees at institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University, Georgetown University, Boston University, Northwestern University and Virginia Commonwealth University. Others have secured employment with Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Booz Allen Hamilton, GENEWIZ and AstraZeneca.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation located in Roanoke, Virginia. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools.

ABOUT JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

James Madison University is a public research university located in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Known for its strong commitment to student success, JMU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to prepare students for meaningful careers and engaged citizenship.