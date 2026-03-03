VWCC Offers Free Help Sessions for Scholarship Opportunities

× Expand Virginia Western Community College

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation invites students to apply for general scholarships at Virginia Western Community College. Sessions in March and April are designed to help students with that process.

“We currently offer more than 130 scholarships to a wide range of students — full and part time, traditional and adult learners — and in most programs of study,” said Annie Fentress, Scholarship and Community College Access Program Coordinator. “Award amounts vary from $500 to more than $3,000, while most scholarships are need-based and not tied to academic merit.”

The scholarship application period opens March 1 and closes May 1. Throughout March and April, Virginia Western staff will be available to help navigate the scholarship application process and answer questions about funding, eligibility and availability.

These events are open to all students planning to attend Virginia Western in fall 2026, and they are free to attend with no registration required. Sessions will take place on Virginia Western’s campus at Webber Hall Room 311, 3098 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.

The sessions are being held:

March 3, 2-4 p.m.; March 6, 9-11 a.m.; March 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; March 12, 2-4 p.m.; March 23, 3-5 p.m.; March 24, 2-4 p.m.

April 1, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; April 6, 12-2 p.m.; April 15, 12-2 p.m.; April 17, 2-4 p.m.; April 21, 2-4 p.m.; April 27, 9-11 a.m.; April 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more information, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/fralin-help. For questions, contact Annie Fentress at afentress@virginiawestern.edu or Rebecca Kraemer at rkraemer@virginiawestern.edu.

For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or amansfield@virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the College and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.