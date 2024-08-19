VWCC President Sandel to Retire

Dr. Robert H. Sandel, fourth president of Virginia Western Community College, will retire on June 30, 2025.

× Expand Courtesy of VWCC Dr. Sandel announces his retirement as president of Virginia Western Community College.

Dr. Robert H. Sandel, fourth president of Virginia Western Community College, announced Monday that he will retire on June 30, 2025.

Sandel has guided the institution through remarkable growth since 2001, leaving a thriving college that has seen seven consecutive semesters of enrollment growth as the College has emerged from the pandemic. Virginia Western’s accreditation has been secured for the next decade, and the Virginia Western Educational Foundation’s financial strength has reached an unprecedented level, ensuring student support for years to come.

“My greatest satisfaction has been being part of this faculty and staff, serving our students, and working with the College's Local Advisory Board and Educational Foundation Board,” said Sandel, who arrived at the decision to retire together with his wife, Jane. “Virginia Western’s excellent team demonstrates the spirit of partnership that will propel the College forward.”

Sandel had a vision for a first-class, state-of-the-art campus, appealing to students and functional for academic programs. In his tenure, Sandel has overseen more than $138 million in new building construction and renovations. This investment has made positive impacts on the local economy, quality of student education and preparation of the region’s workforce.

“When I reflect on Dr. Sandel's profound impact on our region, I am filled with gratitude. We are truly fortunate to have had his leadership at Virginia Western Community College during this pivotal time. His contributions have made our region a much better place,” said Todd Putney, chairman of Virginia Western’s Local Advisory Board, retired business executive and current chairman of the Rockingham Insurance Group.

“Bobby has a larger-than-life personality that makes you want to join him in championing whatever he is working on. What makes him so unique is that while he is a dynamic, curious and engaging communicator, his ability to follow through and effectively address economic development challenges truly sets him apart. Dr. Sandel is a rare talent, and we are incredibly thankful that he and Jane chose to make the Roanoke Valley their home,” Putney said.

Regional and statewide influence

Sandel is the most tenured president in the Virginia Community College System, with more than nine years as president at Mountain Empire Community College before he became president at Virginia Western. Prior to that, Sandel served more than 20 years in the South Carolina technical college system. His leadership has supported community college education across Virginia.

“During his 23-year presidency, Dr. Bobby Sandel's visionary leadership has significantly transformed Virginia Western Community College, resulting in more than doubled enrollment and expanded access to higher education," said Dr. David Doré, chancellor for the Virginia Community College System. “His unwavering commitment to expanding programs and investing in cutting-edge learning facilities will leave an indelible mark on the region, establishing a legacy that will enrich the lives of students and the community for generations. His creation of strong partnerships will guarantee that higher education remains accessible and meaningful for all.”

Chancellor Doré will work with Virginia Western’s Local Advisory Board and Educational Foundation throughout the presidential search process, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Today, Virginia Western offers more than 100 programs and trainings to meet the region’s workforce needs. As a healthcare-driven region, the College's array of health profession programs has grown to nine – the third largest among the state's 23 community colleges.

Dr. Nathaniel L. Bishop, community ambassador with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, highlighted the wide reach of Sandel’s service. “I want to congratulate Dr. Bobby Sandel on an outstanding career and all of his accomplishments and advancements at Virginia Western Community College,” he said. “While I served as president of Jefferson College of Health Sciences (now Radford University Carilion), building on our close friendship and collegial relationships, we were able to achieve a smooth and orderly transition of our Surgical Technology and Physical Therapist Assistant associate degree programs to Virginia Western,” Bishop said. “More recently, I interacted with Dr. Sandel while serving as a member and chair of the State Board for Community Colleges. I was proud and pleased to witness the statewide esteem with which he is held and the high regard for the continuous innovations he was bringing to Virginia Western programming.”

Foundation firmly established for student success

W. Heywood Fralin, chair of Retirement Unlimited, Inc., and co-trustee of the Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust, serves as a Virginia Western Educational Foundation board member and chair of the Nominating Committee. “Bobby has had a tremendous impact on the economic development of the region. All economic development depends on well-educated employees,” Fralin said. “At Virginia Western Community College, Bobby has ensured that workers are well trained and ready to enter their field of study after graduation. He has worked closely with the high schools in the region to make sure the students are aware of the programs available at Virginia Western, which has led to a steady census of students and qualified graduates.”

When Sandel arrived at Virginia Western, the Educational Foundation operated out of a cubicle with no grants program and only about $1 million in assets under management. Today, the foundation has $34 million in assets under management. The grants office has secured approximately $48 million in grant funding since its inception in 2002 from the Department of Education: Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP), TRiO Student Support Services, Department of Labor, National Science Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as state, corporate and foundation grants.

Amid the College’s markers of success, Sandel vocally advocates for keeping the focus on students. “We want students to see us as an opportunity to move forward,” Sandel said. Currently, Virginia Western’s Foundation is the number one community college foundation in the state in the value of scholarship support to students. Since its inception, the Community College Access Program, known widely as CCAP, has provided approximately $11.8 million in tuition assistance. That investment has helped alleviate debt for 4,470 students. In addition, CCAP recipients have volunteered 37,000 hours of community service.