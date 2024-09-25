Wellness Hub Opens in Downtown Roanoke

× Expand Dan Smith An outside view of Crafteria

The Garland Companies’ Crafteria on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke has been many things over the past few years and now it is becoming something more: a fitness and wellness center.

Crafteria is the home of fitness and wellness-focused businesses of various sizes under one roof, creating an environment for those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

The new center includes:

Ferguson Fitness

Fleet Feet

Roanoke Mountain Adventure

Core Chiropractic

Little Green Hive

× Expand Dan Smith Interior

Core Chiropractic and Little Green Hive have been inside Crafteria for some time, the recent additions of Ferguson Fitness, Fleet Feet and Roanoke Mountain Adventure have created the wellness center.

"We're thrilled to see how these fitness-minded groups have coalesced in recent months," says John Garland at Garland Properties. "Their collective presence inside Crafteria is fostering a vibrant, health-focused atmosphere in downtown Roanoke.”

The hub encourages those interested to engage in personal and small group fitness training at Ferguson Fitness; get running/walking gear, advice and fittings at Fleet Feet; plan outdoor adventures and look at bikes with Roanoke Mountain Adventure; receive chiropractic care at Core Chiropractic; buy healthy beverages and snacks at Little Green Hive.

For more information about Crafteria and its resident businesses, contact Garland at: jgarland@garlandpropertiesva.com or call (540) 537-4581.