Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council Recognizes Excellence in EMS

The Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc., proudly recognizes the outstanding service demonstrated by its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers during the council’s annual regional awards recognition, held Thursday evening, March 12, 2026, at the Salem Civic Center, Salem, Virginia.

This year’s banquet marks the 50th Anniversary of Western Virginia EMS Council’s service to our region of the Commonwealth. Western Virginia EMS Council, a nonprofit organization, was incorporated in 1975 to serve as an entity that could obtain funding through the Emergency Medical Services System Act of 1973, with a board that included emergency medical services (EMS) providers, EMS agencies and hospital facilities from across our region.

As of January 2026, Western Virginia EMS Council’s regional support to emergency medical services systems include 23 jurisdictions in the Western region of Virginia (Region 2), including the cities of Covington, Danville, Martinsville, Lynchburg, Radford, Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Henry, Franklin, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski and Roanoke.

Western Virginia EMS Council serves as a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s EMS system, ensuring efficient and effective emergency medical care delivery to our region, developing and implementing regional EMS delivery systems that cater to the unique needs of our communities served. Through collaboration, planning, training and advocacy, Western Virginia EMS Council ensures quality regional EMS delivery systems.

Recipients of this year’s regional awards compete for the 2025 Governor’s EMS Awards. Governor Abigail Spanberger designated a week each May, as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Virginia. To mark the occasion, she will host a special event at the Virginia Executive Mansion to honor recipients of the 2025 Governor’s EMS Awards. Coordinated by the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH’s) Office of Emergency Medical Services, these awards represent the highest level of recognition in Virginia’s EMS system and celebrate providers, agencies and community partners who demonstrate excellence in emergency medical care. Winners will be presented with a certificate signed by the Governor.

Serving the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski and Roanoke; and the cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem.

1944 Peters Creek Road NW

Roanoke, Virginia 24017

(540) 562-3482

The 2025 Western Virginia EMS Council Award Recipients:

Excellence in EMS – Capstone Award for long-term service and dedication to the field of EMS

Robert Johnson, Deputy Chief (Retired), Botetourt County Fire & EMS

Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS (The Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award)

Brian Ekey, DO, Operational Medical Director for Montgomery County, Co-Operational Medical Director for Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Radford University EMS and Emergency Medical Physician at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery

Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher

Alex Hoback, Communications Manager / NRV 911 Authority, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad

Outstanding EMS Educator

Kari Whitney, Lead Instructor, Program and Clinical Director, Radford University

Outstanding EMS Provider

Kaya Jones, Lieutenant, Firefighter Paramedic, Botetourt County Fire/EMS

Outstanding EMS Agency

Pulaski County Public Safety

Outstanding EMS Leadership

David English, EMS Chief, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad

Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children

Michael Garnett, Assistant Chief of EMS Training, Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator, Pulaski County Public Safety

Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a Student – $1,000 Scholarship Award Winner

Kyle Saccocci, EMT, Vinton First Aid Crew, planning area of study: Neuroscience

Special Recognition (R. Benny Summerlin, Jr. Award for Service to Local Government):