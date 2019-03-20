When A Bee Sting Is A Good Thing...

× Expand Becky Ellis Bee Sting Cocktail

Have you heard the buzz? March 24 is National Cocktail Day! Let’s celebrate! I am going to begin with my favorite pastime: window shopping downtown to find whimsical cocktail goodies. chocolatepaper has an entire section dedicated to cocktails. Infusion blends for alcohol and spirits (whiskey, sangria, smoky, mint and chocolate), cocktail cookbooks, napkins, shot glasses and liqueur-filled chocolates. Fun accessories for beer and wine, too! A great place to find fun gifts and a little something for me, too.

After shopping, I am going to treat myself to one of my favorite cocktails: the Bee Sting Cocktail. Spring is the perfect time for a bee sting! I love cocktails that are made with simple syrup to give the drinks a little sweetness. Honey simple syrup is the best! Make a little extra (use 1 cup honey and 1 cup water) and keep your syrup in a tightly covered mason jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Bee Sting Cocktail

...honey makes this cocktail sweet and jalapeño gives it the sting!

Honey simple syrup

(enough syrup for 3 cocktails)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water

Combine honey and water in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring until the honey dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Bee Sting Cocktail

Makes one cocktail.

1 jalapeño slice (about 1/2 inch thick slice)

1 ounce gin

3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce honey simple syrup

Jalapeño strip or lemon twist garnish

Gently muddle the jalapeño slice in cocktail shaker, add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with jalapeño strip or lemon twist (or both!).

Sunset Hills Gin, made in Virginia, is my favorite gin of the moment. Light and delightful, it does not have a strong juniper taste, so even if you think you don’t like gin, please try Sunset Hills.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.