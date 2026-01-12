William Shatner Coming to Berglund Center This April

WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE ON STAGE FOR CONVERSATION AND Q&A AFTER A SCREENING OF STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN COMING TO BERGLUND CENTER APRIL 16, 2026

Tickets on sale Friday, January 16th at 10 AM

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to Berglund Center on April 16 for an unforgettable night with the original ‘Captain James T. Kirk,’ award-winning actor William Shatner, live on stage!

Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved figures, will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his seven-decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner questions during an audience-led Q&A.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16th at 10 AM at berglundcenter.live/events, 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment.

About William Shatner

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” in the television series Star Trek, a show that spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. He’s won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been and his most recent album, Bill. Wiiliam Shatner’s book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, appeared on the NY Times Bestseller list, and his newest book, Boldly Go, will be released in October 2022. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He and his wife, Elizabeth, and three married children live in Los Angeles.

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com