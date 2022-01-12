Year of the Artist Kicks Off in Roanoke

The City of Roanoke, already known as an artists’ haven, is launching the Year of the Artist this month, albeit virtually because of the pandemic.

The city will invest about $250,000 in “community-driven and artist-led projects advancing the community in a variety of areas,” according to a press release. The launch is scheduled Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. with the Roanoke Artists Network meeting.

Those interested should get login information at www.roanokearts.org/YOTA.

City Manager Bob Cowell says, “A year ago, with adoption of the City 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the annual Strategic Plan, we reinforced our commitment to enhancing the vitality of our neighborhoods. Expanding public art efforts is one way, we’re exploring alignment with the established goals in these plans. We’re inviting artists to explore with us, create with us, and help us effect change.”

Through June, artists are invited “to present strategies, respond to calls for art, and collectively explore the role of creativity in tackling community issues and making the most of Roanoke’s rich assets. Key to the strategy will be artist trainings and the creation of an active learning network,” according to the press release.

In July, Roanokers will begin to see artists working throughout the city, advancing community goals and exploring issues. Says Roanoke Arts Commission Chairwoman Cari Gates, “We want to co-create these projects with our community of artists. We know the arts can help us form a healthier, more prosperous, and more welcoming community. The arts can foster strong and effective citizen engagement and connect us in surprising ways. With these projects, we’re setting out to learn how this can be uniquely done here in Roanoke.”

The projects are being funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant and a Grants for Art Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional funding from the City of Roanoke. For more information, get in touch with Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Doug Jackson at their website.

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). He has authored eight books, including the upcoming novel out in Summer 2022, NEWS! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).