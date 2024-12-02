YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Announces Grand Opening

YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge announces its grand opening, ribbon cutting and open house for the YMCA at Tanglewood.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is excited to announce the official opening of the YMCA at Tanglewood at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10th. A Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later that day at 1 p.m in partnership with the Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this exciting milestone.

In advance of the Grand Opening event, an Open House is set for December 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where community members are encouraged to tour the new facility, meet the YMCA team, and learn more about membership options. The 47,000-square-foot facility provides a wide range of programs and amenities designed for individuals and families.

“It has taken months of dedication and passion from our team to make this vision a reality, and we can’t wait to open our doors to the community,” said Mark Johnson, President & CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “The YMCA at Tanglewood will be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to improve their well-being, connect with others, and build a stronger community. This isn’t just a fitness center; it’s a space that promotes health, supports families, and fosters connections that make our community thrive.”

The YMCA at Tanglewood spans over 47,000 square feet on the top floor of Tanglewood Mall, and includes:

8 Dedicated Pickleball Courts

2 Group Exercise Studios

Hot Yoga Studio

Wellness Center and Free Weight Area

Stay and Play Childcare

Youth Programs

Active Older Adult Programs

Community Space

Two Dry Saunas

Functional Training Area

Locker Amenities

Virtual Studio

With the capacity to serve over 600 individuals and families daily, the YMCA at Tanglewood will continue the Y’s commitment to accessible services through its income-based financial assistance program, ensuring no one is turned away due to financial limitations. Both events will take place at 4420-A Electric Road, in Roanoke Virginia, on the second floor of the Tanglewood Mall.

About the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge:

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge was founded in 1883 and includes Kirk Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA, YMCA Express at Gainsboro, Botetourt Family YMCA, Rockbridge Area YMCA, YMCA at Tanglewood and YMCA Early Learning Centers. The YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in its mission throughout the Virginia Blue Ridge area. For more information on the YMCA, visit www.ymcavbr.org.