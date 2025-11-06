Young Artists “Charge into Fire Safety” with Roanoke Fire-EMS

× Expand Roanoke FireEMS The cutest of cupcakes at last year's Roanoke FireEMS Annual Fire Prevention Art Contest Banquet.

Creativity meets community safety as Roanoke Fire-EMS prepares to host the 21st Annual Fire Prevention Art Contest Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 6, at 6:00 PM, at Fire Station 5.

This year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in the Home,” inspired students from Roanoke City Public Schools to turn fire safety education into art that sparks awareness across the community. Thirteen student winners will be recognized for their outstanding work in promoting safe charging habits, battery recycling, and the importance of preventing lithium-ion battery fires.

“Each year, this contest gives students a platform to share fire prevention messages in a creative and memorable way,” said Hope Escobar, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS. “These students are not just artists; they are advocates for safety in our city.”

The celebration will feature remarks from leadership at Roanoke Fire-EMS, dinner provided by Mission BBQ, and special recognition for the teachers who helped make the event possible. Roanoke Fire-EMS extends appreciation to Rockingham Insurance and Mission BBQ for their generous support and continued partnership in promoting fire safety education.