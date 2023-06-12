More Great Dining with John Park

Bonus Episode #1: More Great Roanoke Dining with John Park

In this special bonus episode, host Liz Long sits back down with John Park aka @HungryAsianRke. In our very first episode, we talked about great spots in Virginia's Blue Ridge to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now we get into great cocktails and happy hours, plus the best spots for pizza, how to make the ultimate smashburger and so much more. You better make dinner plans after this episode, because it will no doubt make you hungry for yet another great meal in Roanoke, Virginia!

Special thanks to John Park for his time — we could talk about food all day! Be sure to catch him in our very first episode HERE as we discuss all things dining, including favorite spots for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Bonus content featuring John Park, resident food evangelist:

(Say hi to John Park aka @HungryAsianRke on Instagram or Facebook.)

