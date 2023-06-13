Bonus Episode #2: Coffee & Community with Quincy Randolph

In this special bonus episode, host Liz Long drinks coffee with local business owner Quincy Randolph. He shares his fine dining chef background, the challenges and successes of entrepreneurship, the intricate details of menu creations, the importance of community and so much more. Grab your cup of freshly brewed coffee and sit back and relax as we learn more from this established young champion of business and community!

Special thanks to Quincy Randolph for his time — we could chat all day about coffee, donuts, desserts and more! Be sure to catch learn more about ⁠RND Coffee⁠, ⁠Crème Fresh⁠ and more from this young entrepreneur.

Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Bonus content featuring Quincy Randolph

