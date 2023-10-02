Episode #10: Roanoke's Vibrant Arts and Culture Scene Featuring Doug Jackson, Southwest Virginia Ballet and Artist Jon Murrill

The 10th episode of From Print to Podcast gets creative and inspired thanks to learning more about Roanoke City’s arts and culture programs and opportunities thanks to coordinator Doug Jackson; we put on our dancing shoes — no, not that kind, the ballet kind! — with Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Artistic Director Pedro Szalay and board president Nancy Kelderhouse; and finally, we chat with popular muralist Jon Murrill as we admire his recent works found throughout the region. Sit back, relax, and toss out that notion that there’s “nothing to do in Roanoke” — from art and dance, music and more, we’ve got nearly everything you can dream up!

Thanks so much to our friends, Doug Jackson, Pedro Szalay, Nancy Kelderhouse and Jon Murrill for sharing more about the incredible arts and culture scene found in our region! Special thanks to our episode sponsor, Ideal Cabinets, and our second segment sponsor, Southwest Virginia Ballet, for sharing more about their beloved annual holiday performance, “The Nutcracker.” Stay tuned for our next episode, where we highlight the 2024 Dining Awards winners, financial tips, holiday fun and more in our upcoming November/December issue, and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com. Thanks again for listening, and we’ll catch you at the next show!

Be sure to learn more about the incredible organizations, programs and events happening throughout region all year long in our special arts and culture section from the Sept/Oct '23 issue HERE.

