Episode #6: The Fight Against Homelessness in Roanoke

In our sixth episode, we’re taking a more serious look at one of the anchor features in our May/June 2023 Best of Roanoke issue, “The Fight to End Homelessness.” Writer Aila Boyd showed an extraordinary look into the homelessness issues found in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, and the stats are startling, especially after, or perhaps even because of, the COVID-19 pandemic. Today we’ll speak with city council member and Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, as well as Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House) and Lee Clark, CEO of Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Let’s learn more about what it means to be homeless in Roanoke, and how you can help with this important local issue.

Special thanks to our friends Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council Vice-Mayor, Melissa Woodson of RAM House and Lee Clark of the Rescue Mission for sharing statistics and insights on how to help those in need right here in our region. Be sure to learn more about their work and organizations, and how you can help through volunteerism, donations and more, and give back to our community — we’ve listed a few helpful resource links below.

You can read Aila Boyd’s feature on homelessness in the Roanoke Valley HERE, as well as a feel-good story from Shawn Nowlin on one local man helping the homeless by making tiny houses HERE, found in our May/June 2023 issue. We wish you and your families safety, love and happiness, in addition to that roof over your head and food on the table, and encourage you to get involved in the community to help those in need. Thanks again for listening. Stay tuned for our next episode and be sure to get our latest issue on newsstands now or read even more at The Roanoker.com.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

Resources mentioned in our podcast:

Joe Cobb at Roanoke City Council: Email / Website

Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House)

Rescue Mission of Roanoke

Homelessness Assistance Team (HAT)

Homeless Support from Roanoke City Public Schools

Blue Ridge Continuum of Care

Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Joe Cobb, Vice-Mayor of Roanoke City Council, as we discuss the homelessness issue in our region and what the council is doing to help:

(Reach out to Joe Cobb at his official council email here.)

Segment 2 featuring Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House), discussing the nonprofit and its daily issues and successes:

Learn more about RAM House on their website here.

Segment 3 featuring Lee Clark, CEO of Rescue Mission of Roanoke, as we discuss the organization and how it helps those in need:

Learn more about the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on their website here.

