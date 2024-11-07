Season 2 / Episode #10: Savor Sweet Delights and Sip in Style

Our November/December episode is serving up a double treat with Roanoke’s best in desserts and wine! First, we chat with Amelia Ammann of Evie’s Bistro & Bakery, platinum winner of "Best Desserts" in The Roanoker's 2025 Dining Awards, as she spills the secrets behind her sweetest creations and shares exciting updates from the bakery.

Next, we raise a glass with Ryan McFeely from SML Fine Wines, a favorite spot at Smith Mountain Lake for wine lovers. Known for his carefully curated selection and warm hospitality, Ryan shares top picks and tips for pairing the perfect wines with seasonal celebrations, as well as a fun preview of upcoming holiday events at the shop.

Sit back, relax and be prepared to crave cake and wine—whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or searching for the perfect sip, you’re definitely in the right place!

Thanks again to Amelia Ammann of Evie’s Bistro & Bakery for sharing her award-winning dessert secrets, and to Ryan McFeely of SML Fine Wines, our episode sponsor, for sharing more about wonderful wines and holiday favorites you’ll find at his Smith Mountain Lake shop. We can't wait to celebrate the holidays with amazing cake and wine selections!

Be sure to check out The Roanoker's Dining Awards issue, now on newsstands

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring 2025 Dining Awards winner Evie's Bistro & Bakery:

Read our piece on Evie's Bistro & Bakery 2025 dining awards wins HERE.

Get in the dessert spirit over on their website HERE.

Segment 2 featuring SML Fine Wines owner Ryan McFeely:

Learn more about SML Fine Wines, including their weekly Friday tastings, upcoming holiday events, finding the perfect bottled gift (for yourself or others!) and more, HERE.

You can also keep up with their social media pages on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM!

