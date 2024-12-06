Season 2 / Episode #11: Spreading Holiday Cheer Through RMHC's Impact

This December, we're celebrating the season of giving with a special episode about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. Montana Kimrey, the Donor and Community Relations Coordinator, shares how RMHC has been spreading holiday cheer for 40 years, helping families facing tough times. Grab your hot cocoa and join us for a heartwarming conversation on how RMHC is making this holiday season brighter!

Thanks again to Montana Kimrey for sharing how RMHC is making a difference this holiday season. To get involved, visit rmh-c.org.

As we wrap up Season 2, we're grateful for the local citizens, businesses, nonprofits and organizations we've spotlighted. Stay tuned for Season 3, and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode. Pick up the latest issue of The Roanoker on newsstands or visit TheRoanoker.com for more! See you in Season 3!

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia:

Read our piece on RMCH's efforts and initiatives throughout the holiday season in our feature HERE.

Get involved with RMCH SWVA by donating, volunteering and more at rmh-c.org.

