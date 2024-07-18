Season 2 / Episode #7: Celebrating Young Talent in 18 Under 18 with Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

In our July episode, we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on the exceptional young talents featured in our 18 Under 18 initiative, presented in partnership with Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia (JASWVA). This feature highlights some of the brightest young minds in our region, showcasing their talents, achievements and community contributions.

Joining us are Keri Garnett, President and CEO of JASWVA, and Cory Applegate, Owner & Center Director of Mathnasium of Roanoke and JASWVA board member, to discuss the 18 Under 18 winners and their inspiring achievements, the organization's mission, Mathnasium's outreach to educate students and much more.

Tune in to hear inspiring stories of leadership, innovation and community service from the next generation of Roanoke leaders!

Special thanks to photographer Marissa Yi for capturing the wonderful group shot and headshots of our honorees!

And big thanks to Keri Garnett and Cory Applegate for sharing their insights and enthusiasm for our region's youth. Never miss an episode — subscribe on your favorite audio platforms for more great stories and community highlights or read more at TheRoanoker.com.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and Mathnasium of Roanoke:

Read our feature on JASWVA's 18 Under 18 HERE.

Learn more about JASWVA, including programs, how to volunteer, nominating your 18 Under 18 star and more HERE.

Mathnasium is an excellent resource for students looking for even more math knowledge! Learn more about their programs, the Mathnasium Method, instructors and more on their website HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!