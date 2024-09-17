Season 2 / Episode #8: A Dual Celebration of Artistic Endeavors and Safety Advances

In our September episode, we’re shining a light on local art, creativity and community with a special feature on Roanoke’s own Eric Fitzpatrick. Known for his ambidextrous painting technique, Eric has contributed to The Roanoker for over five decades. We visit his studio to explore his journey, unique style and the iconic Roanoker cover he recreated for us in our 50th anniversary keepsake issue.

Next, we’ll turn our focus to Security Lock & Key, a family-owned business safeguarding Roanoke for 50 years. From locksmith services to cutting-edge security systems, they’ve become a trusted name in the Valley. Owner John Perdue shares their story, insights on evolving security needs and what the future holds for the company.

So sit back, relax and get ready to paint a picture of inspiration and lock in some peace of mind!

Thanks again to beloved local artist Eric Fitzpatrick and editor-in-chief Kurt Rheinheimer for sharing their time with us, and a special thanks to John Perdue from Security Lock & Key for joining us today. And of course, thank you to our sponsor, Security Lock & Key, for supporting this episode.

Be sure to check out The Roanoker's 50th anniversary issue, now on newsstands

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Eric Fitzpatrick:

Get a private tour of Eric's incredible home studio HERE or view the video below:

See Eric's iconic cover recreation for our 50th anniversary keepsake issue HERE.

And see more of Eric's inclusions in our magazine over the last five decades HERE.

Segment 2 featuring Security Lock & Key with owner John Perdue:

Learn more about Security Lock & Key, including their residential and commercial business services, customizing your peace of mind and more on their website HERE.

